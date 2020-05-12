PINEDALE (WNE) – One of two conservation coalitions that filed March 31 lawsuits against federal agencies for renewing livestock grazing permits in the Upper Green now hopes to suspend any grizzly kills that might occur this summer.
On May 8, Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection added a motion for a preliminary injunction to its court challenge.
They seek to halt “threatened” grizzly bear killings for livestock conflicts and stop ranchers from moving cattle past Kendall Warm Springs’ “endangered” dace until their larger suit is resolved.
It states the injunction should not interfere with permitted livestock grazing.
The original suit challenges the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2019 Biological Opinion that allows up to 72 Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies to be removed from the Upper Green over a decade for livestock conflicts. The Forest Service used that FWS statement when renewing its10-year grazing permits in the Upper Green’s six allotments.
Noting turnout for permitted summer grazing will be on June 14, this motion points out that FWS killed three bears in the Upper Green in 2019. These were adult males, three of 27 known grizzly mortalities in the GYE demographic monitoring area.
At the same time, six grizzlies were captured in Sublette County and relocated, according to Wyoming Game and Fish.
It also seeks to prohibit permitted ranchers from moving “thousands” of cattle past Kendall Warm Springs, the only known home of the endangered Kendall Warm Springs dace. The fenced-off warm springs is 328 feet long. It argues that FWS and Forest Service are not authorized under the Endangered Species Act to allow “take” of dace.
