Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.