The deaths of another 16 Wyoming residents, including seven Laramie County residents, have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred between May and August, brought the number of deaths among Wyoming residents tied to COVID to 809.
Seven Laramie County residents were among the victims, including five women and two men. All but one were hospitalized for coronavirus treatment. One died in May, five died in July and one died in August.
Four Carbon County residents also died between June and August, two men and two women. Two died in June and two died in August.
Other victims included an Albany County man who died in August, a Campbell County man who died in August, a Sheridan County man who died in July, a Sublette County man who died in July and a Sweetwater County man who died in August. All five had been hospitalized for COVID treatment.
The announcement came as Department of Health figures showed the total of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew to 2,223 on Tuesday, an increase of 140 from Monday.
