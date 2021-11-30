Gas prices down slightly from last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gasoline prices have declined by 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.87 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.02.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.
———
Gates no longer connected to Irma Lake Lodge
CODY (WNE) — Billionaire Bill Gates is no longer connected to the Irma Lake Lodge, a South Fork ranch Buffalo Bill named after his oldest daughter back when he developed the property in 1895.
The 752 acres feature one 9,598-square-foot ranch house, two guest houses, and five outbuildings. It sits directly below the eastern portion of Carter Mountain and looks over Irma Lake and toward the Buffalo Bill Reservoir in the distance.
The main lodge has 24 rooms, eight bedrooms – each with their own bathroom — and 11 fireplaces.
Park County Assessor’s Office documents reveal J Over 3 Lazy B’s LLC is the new owner of the property, with Josh Allison listed as the contact for that entity and taxes.
Allison, a Cody businessman, did not respond by time of publication to multiple requests for comment.
Allison has been associated with several downtown development projects in recent years and was a spokesperson advocating for the legalization of pari-mutuel gambling in Park County in 2020, an effort that was rejected by voters.
A new deed for the property was filed on June 30, facilitating the transfer from Mt. Baker to Lazy’s B’s.
The prior owner of the property is Mt. Baker Holdings, LLC, a business with an associated address in Kirkland, Wash.
In 2009, Business Insider reported Gates had purchased the property that had been listed at $9 million.
According to the Assessor’s Office, the property has a $3.7 million market value.
———
Grand Teton moves to online campsite reservations
JACKSON (WNE) — Reservations for all Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller Memorial Parkway campsites will be made via the Recreation.gov booking platform starting with the 2022 summer season.
Teton park campgrounds will no longer be reservable through local campground call centers or websites.
“Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and reserve early,” a park press release said.
Some campgrounds moved to the online platform for the 2021 summer season. Now, the Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village and the Headwaters Campground and RV Park, previously reservable through Grand Teton Lodge Company, are migrating to Recreation.gov.
Those locations — along with Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek and Signal Mountain campgrounds — will be available for booking on a six-month rolling basis.
A limited number of sites will be held back at the Colter Bay and Gros Ventre campgrounds for reservations on a 14-day rolling basis, but “reservations are expected to fill quickly,” the park press release said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.