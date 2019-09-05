A celebration of tractors tops the list of events occurring this weekend around Wyoming.
Encampment’s annual Copper Days Festival on Saturday and Sunday will feature antique tractor displays, a tractor pulling contest, a tractor parade and a toy tractor display.
Also on tap for the weekend is a performance by the polka band “The River Boys” and a kids art workshop.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The 9th annual SMBA Trails Day in Green River on Friday and Saturday;
The Trapper Stampede Rodeo in Cody on Friday and Saturday;
The final weekend of the 38th annual Red Desert Audubon Art Show in Lander;
The opening weekend of the “Artists-in-Residence” art show at the Brinton Museum in Big Horn;
A “Fort, Fights and Frontier Sites” tour in Kaycee on Saturday;
The Wings and Wheels air and car show in Lander on Saturday, and
The Roasters Rendezvous Coffee Festival in Riverton on Saturday.
For more information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
