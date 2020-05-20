JACKSON (WNE) — A Midwesterner with a background in environmental biology is poised to take over as the next manager of the National Elk Refuge.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week it selected Frank Durbian to lead the historic 24,700-acre preserve immediately north of Jackson. The shift to Jackson Hole will be a change of pace, one he’s welcoming.
“I’ve spent my whole career working in riverine prairie-wetland systems, and I was looking for a new challenge,” Durbian told the News&Guide. “I’m looking forward to working in a new ecosystem with some new flora and fauna that I haven’t spent the first 23 years of my career working with.”
Durbian succeeds Brian Glaspell, who departed in July 2019 to take a job as the Fish and Wildlife Service’s assistant regional director for Alaska, where he was born and raised. Since then the top job at the refuge has been held by acting personnel, including Ketti Spomer and Deputy Refuge Manager Cris Dippel.
It’s been an eventful and, at times, tumultuous year for the National Elk Refuge. The refuge took its first-ever steps toward scaling back its 108-year-old feeding program, operating on a timeline that was meant to stave off litigation challenging the agency’s inaction. Environmental groups sued anyway, arguing the plan failed to meet commitments from a 2007 elk and bison management plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.