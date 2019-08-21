AFTON (WNE) — Though authorities have not yet released his name officially, the family of Schuyler McKnight announced via Facebook and a GoFundMe page that the 21-year old man is believed to have drowned in Alice Lake in recent days.
Another post on the Community Board for Kemmerer, Diamondville and surrounding areas stated that in addition to the page, which has a stated goal of $5,000, the Kemmerer coal mine has agreed to “match any monetary donations made to John McKnight and his family by union members.
Members of the Lincoln County Search and Rescue, based out of Kemmerer, and the Star Valley Search and Rescue reported a search for a kayaker who was reported missing on Monday, Aug 12, at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff Shane Johnson stated at the time that the terrain was not easy to get into and was presenting some challenges for those in the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.