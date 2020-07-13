RIVERTON (WNE) — Central Wyoming College students will have to pay $10 more per credit this fall to help cover “significant decreases” in state funding and local property tax values.
“We’re trying to figure out how we make ends meet,” CWC president Brad Tyndall said during a special meeting July 6. “This will definitely help.”
Administrators estimate the change, combined with new fees for transcripts and credit card payments that also were approved Monday, should bring in up to $290,000 in additional revenue on an annual basis.
Tyndall pointed out that CWC already suffered a “major economic hit” four years ago when it had to reduce its staff by about 30 positions.
Now, with the state facing a $1.5 billion budget shortfall, he said CWC needs to “share the burden a little bit.”
The president said the acton is regrettable.
“This isn’t done lightly at all,” Tyndall said. “But we think it is a burden that can be carried by students and others. … The college alone can’t bear all the pain.”
He pointed out that CWC costs are still “very, very affordable.” “These fee increases still keep CWC within the normal band of fees that are seen at colleges in the region and around the nation,” vice president for administrative service Willie Noseep said in a press release. “It's unfortunate that we have to raise fees, but we feel it is necessary to remain competitive.”
The CWC Board of Trustees approved the changes July 6 in a unanimous vote.
