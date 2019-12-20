PINEDALE (WNE) — On Dec. 10, Sublette County Circuit Court Magistrate Clay Kainer ruled that a deputy’s stop of Rex F. Rammell to search his livestock trailer did not show probable cause and agreed with Rammell that the deputy’s report would be suppressed.
Rammell, of Rock Springs, was charged with five misdemeanors and is challenging them in court with a jury trial set for Jan. 14. His motion to suppress the evidence had been argued and taken under advisement.
However, since Kainer’s order, it was discovered that he was not appointed and approved properly under state law as a magistrate, which Judge Curt Haws and Sublette County commissioners tried to rectify at their Tuesday meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the Sublette County Attorney’s Office filed its motion in Circuit Court to reverse and vacate Magistrate Kainer’s order to suppress evidence.
“At the time the magistrate heard and considered (Rammell’s) motion to suppress, he was acting without authority having not been previously approved to act as a magistrate by the Sublette County Commission as required by WSS 5-9-210,” the motion said. “The magistrate exceeded his authority granted under (the law) and should not have been allowed to hear or rule upon the motion to suppress, especially after questions of the constitutionality of (the brand-inspection law) were raised but later ignored by the magistrate … The ruling of the magistrate involving (the brand inspection law) is erroneous and sets a precedent requiring law enforcement to have probable cause or reasonable suspicion prior to enforcing this specific law, thus rendering it unconstitutional in nature.”
