Webinar to offer tips on attracting workforce older than 50
SHERIDAN (WNE) — With current unemployment rates hovering at historic lows, finding skilled, reliable workers can be challenging for companies looking to grow and thrive. AARP Wyoming is offering a webinar on attracting and retaining the age 50 and older worker.
The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. March 22 and is free, but registration is required. The webinar is a joint effort between AARP Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Business Alliance to help unlock a segment of the Wyoming workforce that returns to jobs at lower rates than other demographics.
“Employers across Wyoming need experienced and reliable employees,” Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Robin Sessions Cooley said. “Learning how to tap into this growing demographic will benefit both new and existing businesses around the state.”
Beyond the value of experience, older workers bring professionalism, interdisciplinary skills and a steadiness that can complement the attributes of younger team members, a press release stated.
Webinar attendees will gain insight on:
• How to leverage work experience to solve staffing challenges, mentor the next generation of leaders and build an age-inclusive, multigenerational workforce that positively impacts your bottom line.
• How to attract workers 50 and older as the skilled labor shortage continues.
• How to make your company welcoming to 50+ employees and more diverse and inclusive.
• Evidence-based research on what 50+ workers want and need from their job to feel valued.
• Benefits to your company of hiring 50+ workers
You must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register. AARP membership is not required. Do not opt out of event-related emails, as you will be emailed a link to join the class via Zoom before the event.
Contact AARP Wyoming at wyaarp@aarp.org for more information.
This story was published on Feb. 13, 2023.
Northwest lags behind rest of state in precipitation
POWELL (WNE) — The state’s snow/water equivalent average is 111% of median with a high of 146% — a dramatic improvement over one and year year-to-date readings, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s survey.
However, the northwest part of the state is lagging behind with current sub-100% of median readings.
“Last year the state was at 91%, and at 91% in 2021,” said Jeff Goats, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Yellowstone Basin is at 93%, which is up slightly from last year, but lower than most areas reporting in the state. The Shoshone Basin is currently at 91%.
Again, the measurement is up from this time last year, but is currently the second lowest percentage in the state, with the South Platte Basin being the only lower at 75%.
Even at 75%, the South Platte Basin’s percentage is currently significantly higher than this time last year.
The Big Horn Basin is below the current average, but at 103%.
At this time last year, the basin was at 87%.
The weighted state average is figured using the area of basins in square miles. The reference period for computing medians is the 30-year period 1991 through 2020.
March is traditionally one of the heaviest snowfall months in northwest Wyoming.
This story was published on Feb. 14, 2023.
