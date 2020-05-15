TORRINGTON (WNE) – – Eastern Wyoming College is on pace in its planning to reopen its doors – albeit on a limited basis – on Monday. Dr. Lesley Travers, EWC president, told trustees on Tuesday the college has prepared a COVID-19 response plan as part of the variance application submitted this week.
All variances, allowed as Gov. Mark Gordon last month relaxed some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, must be approved by State Public Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.
“We’ve applied for a variance to open May 18, next Monday, on some limited things,” Travers said. “We want to work with our welding and cosmetology students to ensure they graduate and get the board certifications they need.”
At least in the cosmetology and barbering schools, Travers said – under the letter of regulations already approved by Gordon – a variance isn’t really necessary. Gordon’s order allowing barber shops and hair salons to reopen earlier this month also applies, under certain circumstances, to the EWC programs.
“With welding, we’ll have to do something a little bit different,” Travers said. “When they’re in those welding booths, they’re already darn near six-feet apart.”
Dr. Heidi Edmunds, vice president for academic services at EWC, said the number of students who’ll need to return to complete coursework in the cosmetology and welding departments almost make concerns over the number limitations moot.
In addition to limiting the number of students on campus at any one time, EWC will provide disposable masks and bandanas for personal protection, Travers said. There will also be signup sheets for everyone coming onto the campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.