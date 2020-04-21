From “adopting” high school seniors and making hand sanitizer to joining a half-mile line of cars to buy doughnuts from a troubled business, Wyoming’s newspapers are full of stories of how state residents are helping one another during the coronavirus epidemic.
Here are a few examples:
Community lines up to support doughnut shop
CHEYENNE – At Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew, everyone is family. JJ Steelman runs the coffee operation, his brothers, sister and wife bake the goods and run the coffee, and his Aunt Holly has been their front counter server since the shop opened.
So when Steelman and his father, Fred Boykin, realized they wouldn’t be able to fund their operation much longer with the situation surrounding coronavirus, it was a serious matter.
“Everyone would have lost out if we had to close,” Steelman said Monday. “This was everybody’s livelihood.”
On Thursday, Boykin called Steelman with the news that Dad’s Donuts and the Boys Brew would not be receiving a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program due to a lack of funding. And Friday night, Steelman turned to Facebook to tell the community about their dire financial situation.
By midnight Friday, local residents had placed almost 2,000 pre-orders for the next day.
“It overwhelmed my dad to the point where it was the first time I saw him cry in years with happy tears,” Steelman said.
Cars filled with residents waited in line for hours Saturday to buy doughnuts and coffee, and Steelman said they received hefty tips throughout the entire day. One anonymous giver handed over an envelope with their stimulus payment that contained $1,400 to help keep the business afloat.
“The heart of the city has touched us all,” Steelman said. “It means everything.” — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
———
Man runs 106 miles to raise money for COVID response
CASPER — Cars zipped along Casper’s busy 12th Street, some drivers honking as they passed Justin Kinner striding through each uphill and downhill. He followed wherever his feet took him, his unwavering stride propelling him around town.
At nearly every turn on Friday afternoon, the beaming sunlight encouraged Casper residents out of their quarantine. Families sat at Yesness Park. Washington Park teemed with the blissful laughter of the town’s first 60-degree day for nearly six months. Mothers jogged behind strollers along the Platte River Trails, and a seemingly endless line of dogs strolled down their neighborhood sidewalks.
“Not that I was expecting it but I was definitely surprised with the amount of people I did see,” Kinner said. “Whether I knew them or not, people tracking me and honking their horn out their windows, it was pretty inspiring to say the least.”
The ultra runner was on hour eight of his 24-hour charity run. All week he raised funds to feed first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic. From 7:30 a.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday he received continually donations and tangible shows of support as he traveled through Casper. When he finally returned to the makeshift first-aid tent propped up in his front yard and manned by his parents, Kinner had run 106.04 miles, elevating over 8,300 feet and burning over 11,700 calories as logged by his Strava app.
And by Tuesday he removed the donation link on his 24-hour First Responders Run, having surpassed his intended goal of $7,500. In total, accounting for $450 worth of additional cash donations, he came closer to raising $8,000. — Casper Star-Tribune
———
80th birthday parade surprises Powell woman
POWELL — As Barbara Vanderkelen’s 80th birthday approached, her family planned to celebrate with a trip to Arizona.
When the trip had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “we were at a loss,” said Kelly Laughlin, her daughter.
“Then we reached out to our community,” she said. “We were not disappointed!”
Family and friends came together to celebrate Vanderkelen’s birthday April 9.
Jessica Laughlin, Vanderkelen’s granddaughter, organized a parade featuring more than a dozen cars and a motorcycle, honking their horns with handcrafted signs with birthday wishes. A fireman joined in with his pickup flashing red lights.
“It was so much fun watching Mom wave to all the kids waving back and yelling ‘Happy Birthday Grandma’ to someone most had never met,” Kelly Laughlin said.
Vanderkelen has an apartment at Rocky Mountain Manor, though “she’s been staying with us while waiting out the virus,” Laughlin said. “We’re able to keep her safe and be there for her when she gets worried or lonely.”
Vanderkelen’s fellow manor residents were still able to be involved in the birthday celebration, however. Dusti Nalley at Blair’s Super Market created a “frog” cake that was delivered to Rocky Mountain Manor to share with residents and staff.
Then, manor manager Cindy Ibarra asked all the residents on Vanderkelen’s side of the building to come outside and sing “Happy Birthday” when Vanderkelen and Laughlin drove by.
“It was awesome to see everyone singing and waving,” Laughlin said. — Powell Tribune
———
‘Front Porch Project’ gets pictures of quarantine lifestyle
DOUGLAS — Douglas photographer Anna Gusse, of Anna K. Creative Photography, said she felt an immediate need to do something positive during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The Front Porch Project was started by photographers who saw a need for something positive in these times of uncertainty. When I saw a fellow photographer from South Dakota doing them, I immediately knew this town would love to participate. I had to spread some joy!” Gusse said.
Families were excited to book sessions with her – which, by the way are free – to document this time of home isolation. Gusse suggested clients choose a person, animal shelter or food drive to donate to – a way to pass the kindness on to others.
“I didn’t want anything for doing this. Being a part of it has helped me stay connected with the amazing families in the community who I enjoy seeing during my sessions. I was missing them terribly during this time. It’s made me feel like I did something good during a time of so much uncertainty,” she said.
Gusse’s been taking pictures in Douglas for seven years. Her interest in photography started in high school when she took a photography class, then she went on to college and received a bachelors of science with a minor in arts.
“I always have my camera by my side, doing a few friends’ engagements, family photos and a couple weddings for free before even giving myself a title or business – it was just for fun! After having my son I needed to give myself an outlet and again started taking photos, which lead to my little photography business that this wonderful community has supported so amazingly. I am so blessed,” she said. — Douglas Budget
———
Company makes hand sanitizer for communities
EVANSTON — The latest relief effort of the local coronavirus response team was made possible by a generous donation from BPI Labs and its employees. On Tuesday, April 14, 11,000 four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer were distributed in Evanston and the Bridger Valley to 35 agencies, including first responders, medical facilities and personnel, health organizations, school districts, senior centers, Evanston Housing Authority, essential businesses and services, the Lord’s Storehouse, post offices and pharmacies.
“Sue Norman made this happen,” BPI Labs CEO Ken Shirley told the Herald. “She spent hours calling all of these agencies and arranging for the transfer and distribution of the sanitizer. Also, the employees at BPI donated their time to produce this product — they deserve the credit and thanks.”
Distribution took place in a safe manner at the Western Wyoming Beverage facility in Evanston. Managers Drew McDonald and Michael Searle offered to store the flammable sanitizer in their building, and on the distribution date, they opened both garage doors creating a drive-thru for agencies to pick up their boxes of sanitizer. As the agencies arrived in vehicles, three volunteers from Evanston’s Public Works Department — Jason Hergert, Herman Roybal and Wesley Selby — loaded boxes into the vehicles. All three workers wore masks and gloves, and drivers remained in their cars. — Uinta County Herald
———
Anonymous donation makes produce giveaway possible
SUNDANCE — Finding it difficult to source fresh fruit and vegetables? Whether you are struggling financially or looking to boost your nutrient intake, Amy Goodson at Cowgirl Pizza is here to help.
Thanks to an anonymous donation of $2000, Goodson is making use of her connections to offer free bags of produce to anyone who might need them. She will also be using some of the donated money to provide produce to the Food Pantry, she says, and fruit to the Blessings in a Backpack group.
Meanwhile, she adds, “We’re going to have bags of produce available for pickup at Cowgirl Pizza at any time. You can just call and we’ll bring it out to your vehicle and send you on your way, so we can start getting some fresh food to people.”
The person who donated the money to make this happen contacted Goodson out of the blue. “She asked if I had any idea how to help people,” she says.
Goodson told her that people were ordering food for other people to be helpful or as a gesture of love, or to say thank you to frontline workers.
“I said that’s all we can really do without much of a traffic pattern going,” she says. In response, the caller said she was going to bring a check for $2000 and told her, “I want you to figure the best way to reach as many people as you can”.
From lemons, limes and apples to potatoes, onions and stay-ripe bananas, Goodson says she has access to plenty of options. — Sundance Times
———
Casper musician, family, play for 24 hours to raise money
CASPER — Casper music staple Chad Lore and his sons raised more than $2,000 for charities by entertaining from their home for 24 hours with their online Music Marathon 2020.
People tuned into on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel (which will link from his Facebook) between Saturday morning and Sunday morning to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.
Viewers could donate if they wished in the virtual tip jar for the Casper Children’s Chorale and Casper Children’s Theater, which have had to cancel fundraisers and major ticketed performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Music Marathon 2020 is the kind of thing that happens when you listen to your teenagers, Lore said. He started an annual Good Friday Music Marathon to raise funds for local causes. He and guest musicians would perform in the 12-hour shows, but the event wasn’t possible this year. So Lore and his sons, 15-year-old Luke and 12-year-old Sam, decided to offer a virtual version by themselves. The boys decided that only 12 hours would be “lame,” Lore explained. So it had to be 24 hours. — Casper Star-Tribune
———
Drivers raise $15,000 for hospital with ‘cruise’
ROCK SPRINGS — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars cruised The Drag in Rock Springs and Green River on Friday night, raising $15,386 for the Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund.
“What a fabulous evening,” said Charlie Van Over, Memorial Hospital Foundation President. “It was so great to see the smiles and laughter during this time of uncertainty. It was just a magical evening.
“Sweetwater County always comes through in a time of need, and they sure did last night. I was overwhelmed with the support and generosity of the community. I sincerely want to thank all of the members of the Sweetwater County community for their generosity and support of the hospital. I must say, at times it was hard to keep tears out of my eyes. Thank you, Sweetwater County, you are all heroes.”
WyoRadio, The Radio Network and Kelly’s Convenience Centers teamed up to host “Cruising the Drag against COVID-19” in Rock Springs and Green River. Bruce and Carla Pivic of WyoRadio, Al and Faith Harris of The Radio Network, and Island and Teresa Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers each pledged to match donations up to $1,000. Sean Valentine and Western Wyoming Beverages donated 1,000 sodas and Sinclair Oil Corp. donated swag.
Bruce Pivic said he didn’t expect such a huge turnout.
“Wow, what a night,” he said. “As I drove down The Drag, the number of smiles, people waving, honking horns and just having fun was remarkable.” — Rocket Miner
———
Powell residents join ‘howling’ movement
POWELL — As haunting sounds of high-pitched yips and howls echoed through the residential neighborhoods of Powell, Becky Coombs waved at her neighbors across Division Street. She’s only known the Kreskys for about a week — shortly after she first stepped out of her house and started howling on a nightly basis.
“They just started howling and I was like, someone else is doing it!” Coombs said.
As the COVID-19 lockdown continues, more people are joining in every night — not just in Powell and Cody, but across the nation. A national Facebook group, “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm” now has about 550,000 members and growing.
The howling starts at 8 p.m. each night and lasts four minutes, Coombs said.
It began locally with just a few lone souls — feeling awkward at times — but refusing to stop. Now replies fill the air and those persistent few have a citywide pack behind them gaining momentum as a way to honor local health care, first responders and essential workers.
“They’re keeping us all well fed, healthy and safe. And so you go out and you blow off a little steam,” Pam Kresky explained.
Pam said she joined in after hearing others howl.
“It’s crazy, silly fun,” she said. “We have a neighbor down the street that’s in her 80s and she comes out every night now.”
Dennis Kresky is known as quite the howler, making Pam giggle as he lets out his happy howls.
Alexis Lundin has been working to coordinate Powell howlers and has a large pack out on her lawn each night joining in. Her “Howl for Powell (& Cody) 8pm nightly” Facebook group now has more than 200 members, often sharing videos and encouraging fellow members.
———
Cheyenne church gives $20K to community
CHEYENNE – Element Church gave back to the community for its Easter Sunday service, as well as help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, the church gave out $20,000 by giving $100 bills to people to then pay it forward to those in need. The church has been holding online services to avoid large gatherings amid the pandemic, and after Easter service, Pastor Jeff Maness challenged anyone who was watching to get in their car and come to the church parking lot.
While people lined up in their cars, staff members distributed $100 bills to the first 200 cars in line, and 378 cars showed up. Within the first 20 minutes, after Maness issued the challenge, the money was gone.
“The first 200 cars got $100 to go out and then serve someone in need, or someone in their life that they knew could use it,” Maness said. “We even said go buy lunch for your family on your own dime, and leave the hundred dollars for the workers. Or go to the grocery store, buy a bottle of soda, and leave the hundred bucks for the clerk – just trying to spread generosity on Easter Sunday.”
Maness said people were blown away by the generosity, and the church created a website, elementgivesback.life, to help share the stories of what they did to give back.
G. McGuire said they were able to tip their pizza delivery driver from Papa Johns $100 and said it was a wonderful experience. A&T Johnson said they gave their $100 to EMTs from American Medical Response because they wanted to give it to someone who is sacrificing their health and safety for the community. — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.