RIVERTON (WNE) — The highway west of Riverton was closed for about 12 hours Tuesday while crews worked to clean up a 2,500-gallon fuel spill.
A 34-year-old Casper-based truck driver was treated and released for minor injuries suffered in the tractor-trailer wreck that caused the unleaded gasoline to spill just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of U.S. Highway 26 near the Diversion Dam junction.
Officials said the westbound combination — which also was pulling a pup trailer for a total load of 11,000 gallons of fuel — had drifted off the highway to the north, striking a guardrail at the Winchester Draw bridge.
The impact caused the trailers to jackknife and roll over sideways, coming to rest facing east, according to reports.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Hauser said the pup cap came off the rear trailer during the crash, causing fuel to begin leaking into the state right-ofway.
He also noted that several holes were punctured in the fuel containers when they tipped over.
Hauser said the driver had evacuated the cab by the time responders arrived at the scene.
Hauser didn’t know what caused the driver to veer off the road, though he noted that the highway curves slightly in the area of the crash.
Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded to the crash site, including maintenance crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation who were able to take advantage of equipment stored at a nearby sand shed to help contain the spill.
