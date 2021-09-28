The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined for a second consecutive day Tuesday, falling by 45 from Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 272 new laboratory-confirmed cases Monday and 223 probable cases.
At the same time, the department received new reports of 499 recoveries since Monday, leaving the state with 3,662 active cases, a decline of 45 from Monday. Monday’s total of 3,707 was a decline of 441 active cases from Friday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 620; Campbell County had 369; Fremont County had 308; Laramie had 297; Uinta had 276; Sweetwater had 247; Park had 211; Sheridan had 176; Lincoln had 144; Albany had 139; Washakie had 113; Converse had 106; Teton had 102; Sublette had 93; Goshen had 70; Carbon had 66; Crook had 58; Platte had 50; Johnson had 44; Weston had 34; Niobrara had 24, and Hot Springs had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 89,430 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming. Of those, 84,772 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals increased by 18 on Tuesday to total 210.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating the highest number of COVID patients at 39, while 37 patients were being treated at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.