CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested two suspects in the shooting of a North Dakota man in a local hotel parking lot.
Terence James, 27, of Cheyenne and his brother, Isaac James, 26, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, were both arrested in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting during a traffic stop at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of West Seventh Street and Thomes Avenue.
Isaac James was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, and Terence James was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and accessory.
However, according to CPD spokesman Officer David Inman, these suspected charges are pending and may change at a later date as the investigation continues.
The two were apprehended on suspicion of shooting Genaro Bojorquez, 35, of North Dakota, after a dispute over a drug deal, according to a CPD news release. Bojorquez sustained life-threatening injuries due to the shooting and was taken to a hospital in Denver.
The Dec. 11 shooting occurred in the parking lot of TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel around 11 p.m. Terrance James and Isaac James are alleged to have fled the scene after the shooting before officers arrived.
Bojorquez is still in a life-threatening condition.
Currently, the case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
