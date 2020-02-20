LARAMIE (WNE) — A Laramie man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder this week for allegedly stabbing his son at their house on East Sanders Drive.
The 54-year-old defendant, Bruce Dell, allegedly tried driving a knife into his adult son’s neck during a fight.
Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to their house on Sanders Drive and found Dell’s son sitting on his neighbor’s front porch, bleeding profusely while wearing only blood-stained jeans.
Police found Dell laying in his front yard.
“Officers could smell the odor of alcohol permeating from the person of Bruce Dell and his speech was slurred,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The victim was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where he told police that Dell had left their house for about an hour on Sunday and that, when he returned, Dell starting yelling at his son for “a reason unknown to him.”
The victim told police that he tried walking to his room, but Dell attacked him and knocked out one of the victim’s teeth.
Dell then reportedly grabbed a large hunting knife and tried to stab his son.
The victim “explained (to police) that his prior military training kicked in and he tried to grab the knife with both hands to prevent being stabbed.”
At IMH, the victim was treated for a stab wound on his left shoulder, two stab wounds on his left forearm and cuts to his left hand.
