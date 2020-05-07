CODY (WNE) – There are few institutions as ingrained into the local culture as the Cody Nite and Stampede rodeos.
With many restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, what this summer will look like for the two events is anyone’s guess at this point.
The 82nd edition of the Nite Rodeo is a fairly likely bet at some point this summer.
Right now, it is tentatively scheduled for a June 15 start – 15 days later than the traditional June 1 kickoff. Marc Thompson, a board director, said this start date will allow time for easing of state restrictions.
“That gives us time to enact some safety protocols,” Thompson said. “Making sure we’re keeping everyone safe – contestants, employees and of course all the rodeo fans that will be showing up.”
Health orders and restrictions have been changing on a weekly, if not daily, basis and the board has been doing its best to stay on top of each new development.
Thompson and Mike Darby, president of the Cody Stampede Board of Directors, said they are submitting a list of regulations they plan to enact to Park County public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
The roughly 5,000 seat Stampede Park usually draws around 1,200 fans on a peak, midsummer night, allowing the potential for social distancing measures to be enacted in the grandstands.
“I think we’ve got plenty of room,” Darby said. “I think people are well aware of the social distancing rules.”
A much hazier picture exists regarding the 101st Cody Stampede PRCA and Xtreme Bulls Tour and Bullfighters Only event scheduled for June 30-July 4.
The pro rodeo events draw many more spectators and competitors than the Nite Rodeo from not only around the country, but also the world. Typically, 2,000 to 5,000 people attend.
