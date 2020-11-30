RIVERTON — Contention over the Northern Arapaho Business Council general election persists as a volley of legal filings emerges in Wind River Intertribal Court.
After securing a top slot in the NABC primary election, officials removed the name of former council Co-Chairman Al Addison from the general ballot.
The erasure was pursuant to the prompting of Northern Arapaho general council chairman Roy Brown.
“He should be ashamed of himself for taking this illegal action,” Addison would later write. “He both misinterpreted tribal law and overstepped his authority in directing the Election Committee,” to remove the candidate’s name.
Tribal Court Special Judge Mike Barton ruled Nov. 13 that the removal was a denial of Addison’s due process.
He ordered that the situation be remedied in time for the Nov. 19 election.
Election officials placed Addison’s name on the in-person ballots, but did not recall or resend the 46 absentee ballots already sent out without the incumbent’s name on them.
Addison lost his seat in the general by 14 votes.
He filed a Nov. 23 request for enforcement of the judge’s order, including fixing and re-mailing absentee ballots.
Helmed by Marvene Thunder, the NAT election commission countered in a Nov. 25 filing that the absentee ballots did not need fixed, since they were sent before the organization received notice of the judge’s order, four days after it was filed.
“Receiving the order two days prior to the… general election placed (us) in an impossible situation,” the commission wrote.
The body wrote further that Addison complicated their plight by waiting until Nov. 4 to file his injunction against the ballot erasure.
“Timing-related problems with the relief sought by (Addison) are in large part of his own making,” the filing reads.
The commission also accused Judge Barton of overstepping his jurisdiction by “weigh(ing) into the political process.”
“(We) respectfully ask the court to deny the petitioner’s request and take no further role in the tribe’s election processes,” concludes the document.
The attorneys who penned the argument were NAT general council attorney Richard Berley, and NABC attorney Craig Williams.
