We can't just tout 'live and let live' culture. We need to practice it.
From the June 11 Casper Star-Tribune:
Wyomingites take pride in our state’s “live and let live” ethos. We want to reside in a place where you have the freedom to live your life how you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone and they’re not harming you. For many, that belief is a central part of what Wyoming is, right up there with our open spaces and slower pace of life.
When we’re at our best, that value has produced a culture that focuses less on ideology and more on civility and problem solving. We can operate with grace and humility, and focus on the things we share rather than what divides us. And when we don’t agree, we can respect that it’s OK for others to hold opinions unlike our own.
In practice, history hasn’t always played out that way. If you look through Wyoming’s past, it’s not difficult to find times when we’ve fallen short of this belief, or even used it to avoid addressing serious issues in our communities. Of late, we’ve seen an emergence of politicians, many of whom have only been here for a few years, who haven’t shown much interest in respecting other views. You’re either with us or against us, and those who fall on the outside aren’t merely people with different sets of beliefs, but people who are harmful.
This weekend, Casper will host a series of Pride events, which are designed to recognize the city’s LGBTQ community. They include a popular annual event at David Street Station and a march through downtown. This year’s Pride is occurring amid a time of increasing backlash against the LGBTQ community and its allies. There have been boycotts and attempts at book bans. Even more concerning are the personal attacks. Not too long ago, the campaign Facebook page of a now-Natrona County school board member accused a colleague — a well-liked former teacher — of supporting the sexualization of children. Why? Because he disagrees with her on which books are acceptable for a high school library.
This thinking rejects the idea that “reasonable people can disagree.” It’s also antithetical to the long-held belief of “live and let live” in Wyoming. It tosses away a part of our culture and replaces it with a worldview that’s only destined to divide us.
People are, of course, free to avoid events they don’t want to participate in. They’re free to not buy certain products for political reasons. They’re free to think what they want. But if we truly believe in the concept of “live and let live,” we need to extend it to everyone.
If someone wants to attend Pride, they should be able to do so without name-calling or intimidation. If someone wants to hold a political belief that differs from your own, they should be able to do so without personal attacks. That goes for beliefs on all parts of the political spectrum. A civil society requires civility. Or put another way, we need to give one another a little more grace.
We hope that you’ll take our message seriously. Because this is about more than any one event or any one political issue. It’s about what we aspire to be. Do we want to strive as a state to respect one another’s differences? Or do we let go of one of our oldest values — to live and let live? Respecting one another’s differences should be the Wyoming way. Let’s hold onto it.
Travel Council chose well for its Destination Development grants
From the June 12 Cody Enterprise:
When making decisions involving large amounts of money – especially state and federal dollars – local organizations are liable to be put under the microscope and scrutinized a bit by the community.
The Park County Travel Council is no stranger to this sort of vivisection. On this very page just a year ago, you could read numerous community members’ comments about the pros and cons of the domes the council installed outside of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center, for example.
But we feel that the council’s recent allocation of nearly $205,000 in Destination Development dollars from the Wyoming Office of Tourism holds up pretty well under the microscope. Those dollars will fund sensible, non-flashy purchases that will provide immediate, noticeable enhancements to the county.
The travel council’s investments will fund infrastructure that makes Park County a better place for both visitors and residents such as bathrooms at the Outlaw Trailhead and enhancements to Meeteetse’s Main Street. Other allocations will enhance specific tourist destinations and landmarks such as the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center and the Sleeping Giant Ski Area, and hopefully attract new visitors by doing so.
The council also wisely opted for projects that can make a difference right now. For example, Sleeping Giant’s request for new ski trails was not granted, because they did not currently have the proper permitting in place.
Meanwhile, many of the projects funded by the travel council are currently in the works, and we could see some of these dollars have an impact before summer ends.
This is an ideal way for the travel council to use state dollars: working toward its overall mission of “getting heads in beds” while also enhancing Park County for those who call it home.
Looking over what was approved and what wasn’t, we find it hard to deny that the travel council put a lot of thought into the Destination Development allocations. And Park County will thrive because of that.
— Stephen Dow
Parents should care what their children read
From the June 7 Cody Enterprise:
The issue of what materials should be available in public school libraries is once again being discussed in Wyoming.
Fremont County School District #1 in Lander is currently wrestling with how to handle complaints about library and instructional materials.
The Lander school board rejected one proposal and is considering two others.
One of those proposals is intended as a way to encourage input from parents on what their children are reading, while another aims to emphasize the rights of library staff to select materials.
Whatever proposal the board adopts is not going to please everyone.
Last fall, Cody High School was involved in a similar situation involving library materials.
At that time, Park County School District #6’s Educational Resource Complaint Committee decided to keep two books on library shelves after several community members lodged objections about those books.
Laws and regulations reflect the mores of a society. If the moral code of a society becomes more liberal, the rules that society makes and enforces become more liberal. If the majority of a society becomes more conservative, rules become more conservative.
The method of having a committee approve what library materials are available is unquestionably the right means to use if the committee and the community are comprised of individuals with divergent views.
We suggest two things to consider: First, those in charge of which library and instructional materials are available in public schools should not be pushing their own agenda, but should reflect the views of the majority of parents in that school district.
Secondly, individual parents have an even greater responsibility. Especially in this internet era when everything is available to people of all ages on many devices, it is imperative that parents -- not library committees -- know what their children are reading and what they are seeing on social media and online platforms.
Banning books is never the answer. However, keeping pornography, materials that advocate joining hate groups, materials that promote suicide or other inappropriate materials off of public library shelves is not the same as banning books nor is it a First Amendment rights issue.
Above all else, parents spending time with and being involved in their children’s lives and learning what they are reading will reap great benefits for their child’s development.
— John Malmberg
Salute to the Class of 2023
From the June 7 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
This week more than 200 seniors will graduate from Jackson Hole high schools, a feat we celebrate with a special section in today’s paper.
Congratulations, graduates, and to your families and community, who provided the support and guidance to get you here. You did it.
As you head out into the world to embark on new adventures and to pursue your passions, we hope that you never forget the majestic Tetons you grew up under, nor what they metaphorically represent in your past, present and future.
Amid the Tetons’ towering peaks, cirques and grandeur, we’re used to a sense of stability and familiarity in our landscapes. Change up in the mountains usually takes place at a glacial pace, imperceptible to the human eye. But every once in a while, such as last fall when a large chunk of rock tumbled from a tower-like outcropping near the Grand, visible and sudden change can come when you aren’t expecting it.
As the Class of 2023, you have already learned to adapt to sudden shifts and challenges, including a once-in-a-century pandemic, contentious political discourse and technological advancements developing more rapidly than at any other time in history. Take that resilience you have learned with you as you step out of your familiar hallways into the unforeseen adventures that await you.
Graduation marks the perfect time to back away from gadgets and screens to experience the world firsthand. Instead of scrolling endlessly through social media or spending hours on TikTok, make a conscious effort to engage with the real world. Take walks in nature, take photos of moose and sunsets, have face-to-face conversations, and participate in activities that allow you to connect with people and your surroundings.
It’s easy to get caught up in the negativity and challenges of today’s society. Take a step back and seek perspective as if you were viewing the world from the summit of the Grand Teton. Recognize that negativity can at times feel all-encompassing, but there are still countless positive stories and acts of kindness, as well as beneficial progress, happening in the world. Look for the good, focus on the positive aspects of your life and the world around you. Pay attention to your own words and actions.
Be grateful for the unique opportunities your schools and natural surroundings in the valley have offered during your foundational years. When you venture to other states and countries, you’ll recognize that not everyone experienced the magic of seeing quadruplet bear cubs growing up or were able to look up at the dark sky from their hometown to see the Milky Way.
You’ll also find that not everyone had opportunities like Teton County’s educational excellence, extracurricular activities and dual immersion program, which have allowed you to gain valuable skills. You graduate from here with gifts; use them well. Take adventures, see the world. Learn, grow, practice resilience and positivity.
Remember that even though change is constant, the mountains, the valley and the community that shaped you will always be here, ready to welcome you back and celebrate your achievements.
Do you honor the flag when you display it?
From the June 8 Northern Wyoming News:
The other day when I was putting out our flag at the Northern Wyoming News, a gust of wind knocked the flag out of my hand.
I know etiquette says that the flag should not touch the ground, but it was not intentional. I gently picked it up and put the flag in the stand attached to our exterior wall. I mentioned to one of the employees that it hit the ground and how I thought flag etiquette meant it should be properly disposed of, but considering how many people treat the flag in the name of patriotism, I was not going to do that. (I was wrong, the flag code actually states that “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” No mention that it must be disposed of immediately if it touches the ground. By the way, the American Legion Post 44 has a drop off box for flags that are disposed of during a ceremony on Veterans Day.)
The employee said something to the effect that isn’t flag etiquette just for military and military organizations?
This got me thinking on exactly who established the flag code and who is it for, especially since Flag Day is coming up next Wednesday, June 14.
According to Veterans Affairs website, Flag Day stems from a resolution adopted by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. The resolution states, “That the flag of the United States shall be of thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.”
The flag, of course, has changed as the country grew, and the first official observance of Flag Day was a long time in coming, according to Veterans Affairs.
“The first claim was from a Hartford, Conn., celebration during the first summer of 1861. In the late 1800s, schools all over the United States held Flag Day programs to contribute to the Americanization of immigrant children, and the observance caught on with individual communities.”
New York City began observing the Flag Day resolution in school in 1889. Pennsylvania became the first state to establish June 14 Flag Day as a legal holiday in 1937.
“Flag Day is a nationwide observance today, but Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizes it as a legal holiday,” according to Veterans Affairs.
So, in the U.S. Code there is a section on the flag and specifically outlining the design of the flag, positions of the flag and more. Under section 8 is “Respect for flag.” Under (b) it states that the flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water or merchandise.” Which it did touch the ground when the wind snapped it out of my hands. But it was not intentional.
The flag code, as part of the U.S. Code, for U.S. citizens, states “The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally,” but yet we all ooh and awe when they unveil large flags horizontally at sporting events.
“The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free,” but we celebrate with Olympians as they grab a flag and drape it around themselves after winning a gold medal.
And more code that is never or rarely followed …
“(i) The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a staff or halyard from which the flag is flown.
“(j) No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform (patches are on collegiate and professional athletic uniforms). However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic organizations. The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart.”
All of this begs the question, is the flag code outdated? Do we understand what the flag represents? Has it become so common place that we do not give it proper reverence?
Note that the code is just recommendations, there are no penalties. These are not requirements but suggestions to honor the flag that represents our country.
Perhaps it is time to revisit the flag code and update it if necessary or begin teaching reverence to the flag and what it represents. Do we understand the words when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag?
Think about the Pledge of Allegiance. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands.” The U.S. flag stands for these United States of America. It is a symbol of freedom, of democracy, a symbol of those who fought hard for our independence from England, a symbol of the men and women who have fought since then to ensure our freedoms.
So this Wednesday on Flag Day, take time and salute the flag, recite the pledge if you wish, for the flag is for all and represents all citizens of these United States of America.
U.S. Code Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8 (k) The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Information on the U.S. Code was provided by govinfo.gov.
— Karla Pomeroy
Don’t come in and expect to make changes
From the June 8 Powell Tribune:
We like it here, and I think most of us are ready to welcome newcomers. Personally, I’ve seen a couple of new residents come into my neighborhood in rural Park County in the last few years, and I can’t think of an interaction that hasn’t been positive. Heck, my new next door neighbors, from California, have embraced Wyoming with a fervor that surpasses many who have been here many more years.
However, in the last year or so covering Park County Commissioners, I’ve seen this worrying trend of new residents moving into established subdivisions and then objecting to current conditions. I’m not saying that they don’t have valid concerns. But, when you move into an area, you are essentially accepting the subdivision as is. If the current situation isn’t agreeable to you, why the heck did you move there?
Without going too deep into specifics and naming names, (you can do your research and probably figure it out) I’m thinking in particular of a handful of issues that have popped up.
In a couple of neighborhoods in the county, property owners who have moved there within the last couple of years have questioned existing conditions, or sought to question whether more established owners had really been taking as good of care of a road as they said they had.
Now, I’m not weighing in on the appropriateness of the requests or critiquing the county’s decisions. In truth, some of the issues that have come up have drawn support from established homeowners alongside newcomers. What does bug me is the neighborliness, or lack thereof, of some of these newcomers who seem to be too quick to go to the government, or lawyers, as opposed to sorting it out amongst themselves.
If the gravel road is sprouting potholes when the weather is bad, welcome to living off nonpaved roads in Wyoming. We bought an F250 for a few reasons, but the most important of them was simply to get up our gravel driveway in the winter and drive down the gravel neighborhood road to the highway. We didn’t ask anyone else to adjust, we simply adjusted, and paid our yearly HOA fee to keep up on the maintenance of the road. Private roads are everyone who uses them’s responsibility.
“This is the neighborly thing to do and this is the way it’s done in Wyoming,” County Engineer Bryan Edwards said during one recent commission item involving a private road that pit neighbors against each other.
Buying sight unseen is no excuse. It just means you didn’t bother to do your due diligence. Or, if you bought for the future and didn’t live in it until recently, you may not have been paying attention to happenings in the meantime. That’s all right, just don’t expect your objections to what everyone else had already agreed on to be welcomed by the neighborhood.
Be a part of the community. If you come here, know we prize private property rights above most things. If you hear shooting and you’re out in the county, it’s probably someone sighting in a rifle or just plinking, if not out hunting. Out here, as long as it’s legal, it’s not something to report to the authorities if its causing an issue — just talk.
For instance, we moved to our current property from Cody in 2019 where shooting off full-fledged fireworks in town isn’t allowed. Out of town, no problem. So, when the neighbors shot off fireworks most nights around July 4, at first there was a bit of frustration— we’re early to bed, early to rise — we soon began to appreciate having a show right out back. We certainly didn’t call the sheriff’s office or go into our HOA bylaws to see if they were doing something wrong.
And, when I recently discovered that the vacant land across the creek from our house was actually a separate lot between two houses and was set to be sold, I didn’t like the idea of another house sprouting up so close. But, the property owner is doing what they want, legally, with their land. Who am I to object to that?
So, if you’ve moved to Park County within the last couple of years, welcome. Enjoy where you live; it’s a little slice of heaven. And enjoy your neighbors, even if they may do things a little differently than from where you came from.
— Zac Taylor
Buffalo are dangerous
From the June 8 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Tourist season has officially begun, here and around Wyoming.
Nearly as soon as Yellowstone National Park (YNP) opened, reports began rolling in of encounters between visitors and the park’s buffalo.
We are seeing some of this type of activity in our very own Hot Springs State Park (HSSP). Videos have circulated of a man wandering around among the herd and of people out of their vehicles taking pictures of the animals in close proximity.
Signs, as seen to the right, are posted as your enter the HSSP buffalo pasture.
Anyone who has been to YNP knows there are numerous signs warning of the dangers of getting too close to the buffalo. The literature handed out upon entry to YNP is full of warnings about approaching any animals.
Are people not reading the signs? Are they ignoring them? Do they think they can outrun the animals?
As locals, we continue to ask these and other questions over and over. Many criticize but look the other way.
If you see someone approaching the buffalo in an unsafe manner, call the authorities. And if you are giving directions to HSSP, remind visitors that buffalo are dangerous.
School board wastes time on books, when bigger concerns exist
From the June 10 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Some wisdom doesn’t come from a book, a teacher or a classroom. It comes from parents, grandparents and other significant adults in your life. One such tidbit is the old adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Apparently, some members of the local school board and their supporters in the Cheyenne community missed out on that lesson. A few of them also seem to have ignored any parental instruction on how to conduct yourself diplomatically and courteously in public.
Worst of all, Monday night’s Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting was a classic example of how local public servants are being forced to waste time and money these days addressing the latest culture war topics in order to appease a small, but vocal minority. The bulk of the more than three-hour meeting was taken up by a discussion of whether children and youth in the state’s largest K-12 district should be allowed to check out books that may contain even a hint of “sexually explicit” content.
This debate began at a February work session, when school board members heard a report from Joe Evans, the district’s English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator, regarding library usage. At that time, Mr. Evans reported that just 18 LCSD1 parents or guardians had completed opt-out forms to limit what library materials their child could check out.
The discussion at that time could have focused on how to make sure every parent or guardian in the district knows about the opt-out process, making it easier to complete, and how to be sure it is honored once parents sign it. Instead of doing just that and moving on to more important issues — such as how to get young kids out of a dilapidated, overcrowded school in south Cheyenne — Trustee Christy Klaassen pushed the board in a different direction.
Because apparently, it’s no longer the role of parents to have an ongoing dialogue with their children about sexuality, especially when they encounter something explicit in media such as books, magazines, television, movies or on the internet. In Mrs. Klaassen’s eyes — and those of some of her colleagues — it’s the job of librarians, teachers and administrators in our public schools to scour every piece of printed material ever purchased for LCSD1 libraries for sexually explicit content and to keep it away from our young people. (They do realize most teens have smartphones these days, right?)
But who defines “sexually explicit?” That unenviable task was assigned to Superintendent Margaret Crespo, LCSD1 attorney Amy Pauli, Mr. Evans and other district leaders. Was anyone surprised that the seven board members were split over which of the two draft options presented Monday night they liked best?
The majority disliked defining “sexually explicit” as “textual, visual or audio materials that depict or describe sexual conduct in a pervasively vulgar manner.” Instead, they preferred to define library materials as “sexually explicit” if they contain “more than a word or phrase” that was considered problematic.
We firmly believe in the importance of limiting access to certain types of materials based on a student’s age. But we also believe the current system already does that.
The viability of the existing system was proven further when district officials presented the possibility of four levels of opt-out provisions in the future. In addition to full access to all materials (called “open choice”) and “no access,” Mr. Evans presented a “parent limits choice” that would be based on a librarian’s current “Clean Reads” list, excluding books that would fit into the “sexually explicit” definition, and include a variety of genre, choice, taste and reading levels, depending on the student.
The fourth option is the “identified list choice,” which would opt students out of all books identified as sexually explicit per whatever definition the board settles on, and any books in the queue that are set to be reviewed. Superintendent Crespo emphasized that, under this system, every parent would have the opportunity to make an active choice about the materials their children accessed. While we wish that valuable staff time didn’t have to be used to engineer this system, we think this is a reasonable way to address concerns about content while still honoring every parent’s ability to make choices for their child.
But some trustees still want the district to create a master list of every potentially problematic book or other piece of media and require parents to complete an “opt-in” form in order for their student to view these materials.
Again, we have to wonder whether the vast majority of parents in the district think this is needed. Mr. Evans reported Monday that there are currently 41 opt-outs in place out of the district’s 13,200 registered students. That’s 0.003% of the student population, and only 23 more than when the issue arose four months ago. Do we really need to spend up to $10,000 per title to review books and create a list that so few will use?
This “major problem” has a simple solution that doesn’t impose your values on someone else’s children: If you don’t like what the public school system is doing, home-school your child or send them to a private school. Can’t afford either of those options? Then spend some time talking to your kids, building trust with them, and teaching them your values and why they are important to you.
Most importantly, keep lines of communication with them open throughout their adolescence. Because, like it or not, that’s the job you signed up for when you decided to bring them into this world, not the librarian’s.
David Adler: Why Congress may impose ethics code on Supreme Court justices
Rising calls for Congress to enact new ethical standards for the Supreme Court, sparked by recent revelations that Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose financial transactions, have generated a debate on whether the legislative branch possesses constitutional authority to impose a code of conduct on the judiciary.
The divide is familiar. With some prominent exceptions, Republicans object to the creation of an ethics code, invoking separation of powers concerns and asserting interference with judicial power and activity. Democrats argue that ethics standards represent an effective means of protecting the nation from judicial misconduct and potential conflicts of interest that may influence the justices.
This debate would be better informed by an understanding of two constitutional provisions that authorize congressional enactment of an ethics code for Supreme Court justices. In short, the Necessary and Proper Clause vests in Congress the authority to enact an ethics code as a means of exercising its power under the Impeachment Clause.
The Impeachment Clause — Article II, section 4 — grants to Congress the sole authority to determine whether the acts of the president, vice president and “all civil officers,” including federal judges and justices, warrant impeachment. Offenses justifying impeachment fall into the familiar categories of treason, bribery and high crimes and misdemeanors.
In Federalist 65, Alexander Hamilton described impeachments as a “bridle in the hands of the legislature.” In 1833, Justice Joseph Story, the most scholarly of justices, paraphrased the impeachment practice in England, from which the Framers of the Constitution borrowed in creating the Impeachment Clause. Story wrote that “judges and other magistrates have not only been impeached for bribery, and acting grossly contrary to the duties of their office, but for misleading their sovereign by unconstitutional opinions and for attempts to subvert the fundamental laws, and introduce arbitrary power.”
The Framers’ drafting of the Impeachment Clause was influenced by the long, drawn-out impeachment trial of Warren Hastings, which was underway as delegates sat in Philadelphia. The trial was spearheaded by Edmund Burke, champion of the colonists’ revolution against England.
Burke asserted that Hastings had governed “arbitrarily” because he was “a giver and receiver of bribes. In short, money is the beginning, the middle, and the end of every kind of act done by Mr. Hastings.” Hastings was being impeached, as well, for “governing arbitrarily,” the classic impeachable offense and for “betraying the trust” of the public which, Burke explained, meant he was guilty of “abusing power.”
The constitutional authority of Congress to articulate, define, measure and ultimately punish acts deserving of impeachment is not different than the exercise of its power to legislate on many other constitutionally granted powers, including interstate commerce, war, foreign affairs and collection of taxes, each of which has been facilitated by use of the Necessary and Proper Clause.
The Necessary and Proper Clause — Article I, section 8, paragraph 18 — vests in Congress broad authority “to make Laws which shall be necessary and proper” to execute its powers “and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States.” In context, the “Sweeping Clause” affords Congress the authority to enact an ethics code for Supreme Court justices.
In the landmark case, McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), Chief Justice John Marshall wrote the Court’s unanimous opinion upholding the congressional law creating a national bank under the Necessary and Proper Clause for the purpose of enforcing its power to “lay and collect taxes.” The Constitution makes no mention of a national bank, but Marshall said it is for Congress to identify the means it wishes to employ to carry out its authority to lay and collect taxes.
Congress enjoys the same discretion under the Impeachment Clause. It is free to choose the means — creation of an ethics code — for identifying parameters of conduct, including details of what behavior is prohibited. Congress has an institutional interest in enforcing its catalog of constitutional powers governing impeachment and clearly has the authority to insist on reporting requirements and financial disclosures by Supreme Court justices. The legislative imposition of such duties assists Congress in determining the commission of bribery, betrayal of trust and arbitrary behavior.
Some have asserted that congressional imposition of a code of ethics violates separation of powers and interferes with the exercise of judicial power. A code of ethics, however, has no direct impact on the Court’s disposition of cases before it. The Court, in Morrison v. Olson (1988), upheld against the claim of interference with executive power the Ethics in Government Act, which created an independent counsel. Chief Justice Rehnquist held that no separation of powers concern existed since the law did not interfere with the “core duties” of the president. Similarly, a legislatively drafted ethics code represents no interference with the exercise of judicial power.
Unless those who object to a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices also object to a code for federal district court judges, there is no clear reason why lower court judges should be subject to more rigorous principles of behavior than members of the highest court in the land. To place in the Supreme Court the ultimate authority to say what the law is, without accountability for its behavior beyond the Impeachment Clause, is to ignore the value of accountability and invite corruption.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
