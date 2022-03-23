Woman pleads not guilty in car crash that killed teen boy
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A woman charged in the death of a local teenager pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide Tuesday in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 39, allegedly hit and killed 13-year-old Makaili James Evans with her vehicle while he was in a crosswalk. Court documents describe Gaskins as driving her vehicle in a “criminally negligent manner.”
Vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor in Laramie County. It carries a maximum penalty of one year in the county jail and/or a $2,000 fine.
While Gaskins pleaded not guilty, her attorney, Douglas Cohen, told the court Tuesday that he did not expect the case to go to trial.
Gaskins does not have a criminal history. She has some minor traffic infractions, Cohen said.
Evans died Nov. 5 after Gaskins allegedly struck him with her vehicle near McCormick Junior High School, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by a Cheyenne police officer.
Evans had been legally crossing Western Hills Boulevard at a marked, lighted crosswalk coated in white reflective paint, documents say. Three vehicles driving westbound on the street were stopped for the teen and waiting for him to cross.
Gaskins said she had not seen Evans as he was crossing the street, as it was dark, and she was looking at and talking to her passenger at the time of the collision, the affidavit said.
A toxicology report returned in mid-December showed Gaskins had benzodiazepines in her system. She told officers on the day of the collision that she took the medication daily, the affidavit said. The report showed Gaskins did not have any other substances in her system at the time of the crash.
Mild earthquake shakes area near Saratoga
SARATOGA (WNE) — People in the Saratoga area may have felt the earth move a little in the early morning hours Saturday.
About 7 minutes before 4 a.m., a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded southeast of the Carbon County town 3.2 miles west-northwest of Ryan Park, according to the Wyoming Geological Survey.
While no damage has been reported, the tremor was definitely felt in and around the area. The state Geological Survey reports that since the quake, 22 people have reported feeling the ground shake.
The earthquake happened at a depth of 10.1 kilometers, while the intensity at magnitude 3.8 registers as a IV and on the lower end of the scale, the agency reports. At that level, shaking is considered light and doesn’t cause damage.
While feeling the ground shake so far above sea level isn’t usual, it’s also not unprecedented, said Seth Wittke, a geologist with the Wyoming Geological Survey office in Laramie.
“In the last 30 or 40 years, there have been about a dozen earthquakes around the Saratoga Valley,” said Wittke.
Most of those quakes have been in the 3.0 to 3.5 magnitude range, he said.
“Based on historic records, it’s not out of the ordinary, but it doesn’t happen very often,” he said.
Anyone concerned it’s a warning a more damaging earthquake may be on the way can relax, Wittke said. While never a sure thing, it’s unlikely a major event is on the horizon for the area.
“There’s nothing (around the area) like California’s kind of faults,” he said. “There are faults, but nothing noted as high-hazard.”
