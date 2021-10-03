Hospice of Laramie Executive Director Jessica Stalder, right, helps Sue Vitullo, far left, load a large area run into her vehicle Friday morning. Vitullo and others from around the commmunity stopped by 1408 Beaufort St. bright and early for an estate sale. The owner of the house, Jerry Bucher, died Aug. 11 and left his house and everything in it to the local hospice organization.