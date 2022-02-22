Gas prices rise 5 cents in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming gas prices have risen 5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
This story was published Feb. 21.
———
Couple receives more than $100,000 in unclaimed funds
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued a check to a couple from rural Sublette County this month for over $100,000.
According to a release from the office, the couple held a savings account but the bank holding the money reported it had not heard from the couple for five years. Bank officials followed Wyoming escheatment law and turned the money over to the state’s Unclaimed Property Division.
Jeff Robertson from the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office said the couple initiated a claim on Jan. 14, provided supportive documents earlier this month and were then issued a check.
This is the second month in a row a Wyomingite has received such a check, following a $117,000 payout to a Kemmerer resident in January.
“After this and other payments throughout the month of February, there is still roughly $100 million left in the Wyoming Unclaimed Property fund, including $1.197 million earmarked for those who reside in Sublette County,” a release stated.
Those wanting to see if they are owed for any of their properties can watch a two-minute instructional video at www.mycash.wyo.gov before searching the online database.
Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office returned $7.4 million over the past fiscal year and returned securities valued at over $6.7 million last July alone.
This story was published on Feb. 22.
———
Bill banning early release of mugshots advances
JACKSON (WNE) — In a world of rapid sharing online, the Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that may protect those charged with a crime from the harsh court of public opinion.
State lawmakers heard testimony Monday on a proposed law that would prohibit the release of mug shots unless the person was convicted. The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs.
“This bill is not meant to disparage law enforcement or their efforts in any way,” Banks said when introducing the bill. “Citizens in my county are really concerned about this.”
The bill, HB 0051, would amend Wyoming Statute 7-19-106, which outlines the legal access to and the dissemination of criminal history records.
Banks testified on the motivation behind introducing his bill based on issues in his county.
“My county is not the only county where this happens, but we have three electronic news media sources, and their first post every morning about 6:30 or 7 a.m. is the mug shots of those folks arrested the day prior,” Banks said.
“And that, in my community, has become a huge source of rumor, of gossip, of water cooler fodder. And those mug shots stay around forever regardless if those people are ultimately charged, or if those charges are dropped,” he said.
The bill did cite exceptions under which mug shots could be released, such as if the individual in question is a fugitive with imminent threat to an individual or public safety, or to assist law enforcement in apprehending that individual.
This story was published on Feb. 22.
