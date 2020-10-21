Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Albany: 431

Big Horn: 53

Campbell: 233

Carbon: 46

Converse: 77

Crook: 33

Fremont: 256

Goshen: 43

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 411

Lincoln: 88

Natrona: 372

Niobrara: 2

Park: 186

Platte: 57

Sheridan: 191

Sublette: 19

Sweetwater: 45

Teton: 37

Uinta: 36

Washakie: 26

Weston: 47

Total: 2,717

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Albany: 1,010

Big Horn: 156

Campbell: 617

Carbon: 252

Converse: 182

Crook: 80

Fremont: 973

Goshen: 121

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 53

Laramie: 962

Lincoln: 259

Natrona: 930

Niobrara: 3

Park: 434

Platte: 67

Sheridan: 427

Sublette: 110

Sweetwater: 415

Teton: 682

Uinta: 328

Washakie: 130

Weston: 77

Total 8,305

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Albany: 137

Big Horn: 19

Campbell: 59

Carbon: 34

Converse: 87

Crook: 10

Fremont: 140

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 318

Lincoln: 55

Natrona: 181

Niobrara: 3

Park: 47

Platte: 39

Sheridan: 150

Sublette: 44

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 33

Uinta: 79

Washakie: 12

Weston: 26

Total: 1,543

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Albany: 714

Big Horn: 120

Campbell: 441

Carbon: 238

Converse: 192

Crook: 57

Fremont: 842

Goshen: 94

Hot Springs: 40

Johnson: 51

Laramie: 865

Lincoln: 224

Natrona: 732

Niobrara: 4

Park: 292

Platte 48

Sheridan: 382

Sublette: 134

Sweetwater: 389

Teton: 677

Uinta: 369

Washakie: 109

Weston: 56

Total: 7,070

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.