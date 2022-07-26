Educated voters
From the July 20 Buffalo Bulletin:
Early voting has already begun as races heat up in Johnson County and across the state. As the primary election approaches, it’s time to consider what we want our future community and state to look like.
It is we the people who consent to be governed. We the people hold the power to determine our own destiny by how and for whom we vote.
This week’s paper includes our primary election section. Candidates who filed for a contested election were given the opportunity to tell the voters who they are and what they stand for. Some candidates chose not to respond, despite the fact that there was no charge to submit information and that we informed candidates that their answers would not be edited.
We encourage everyone to utilize this guide to make informed decisions about which candidates to vote for. Unlike some organizations, the Buffalo Bulletin will not tell you who to vote for. We figure the electorate is smart enough to make their own decisions.
As you peruse the primary guide, we encourage you to ask yourself what kind of leaders you want to lead our community and our state.
We all want a better tomorrow for ourselves and our children. When you consider who to vote for, be sure to think about whether a candidate wants to build things or just tear things down. Ask yourself whether the candidate can actually get things done. It’s much easier to criticize than to govern.
Is the candidate a doer or a talker? Take a look at their past. Do they have a long history of volunteer service, or serving on public boards or is their volunteerism something that happened when they chose to run for office? A history of volunteerism says a lot about a person. It says that they are willing to roll up their sleeves to get the job done.
What character traits do we value in our leaders? Do we want to elect people who are respectful and kind to others or do we prefer vitriolic hate mongering and name calling? People who are respectful tend to get a lot more done in the public sphere.
There are a lot of great candidates running for office. Many have the best interest of our community and our state at heart. Look for those candidates. Seek out the candidates that put their heads down and quietly do the oftentimes very thankless work. Find candidates that are deliberative and will really ponder what the best path is. Vote for people who are kind and do not spew vitriol. These are the people who will put in the hard work to make our community and our state a better place.
Candidates should focus on issues, rather than stoking fear, outrage
From the July 24 Casper Star-Tribune:
When voters head to the polls next month, they should keep one thing in mind: the truth.
This election season, we’ve seen too many examples of politicians spinning narratives designed to anger, outrage and worry voters. But many of these election pitches aren’t related to the actual problems plaguing our state.
We learned recently through emails obtained via a public records request that the information received by the Wyoming Department of Education on changes to federal nondiscrimination policy wasn’t the same as the outrage spewed out by the agency. Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder has stoked anger over the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s holding that existing Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex apply to sexual orientation and gender identity. His public missives bring up forced pronoun usage and boys in girls’ locker rooms.
But guess what? The holding has nothing to do with that. Instead, it’s designed to protect students from being denied meals in the school cafeteria because they are gay or transgender. Schroeder and other department officials were told this by a group that represents public education leaders, but that hasn’t stopped him from depicting the move in apocalyptic terms. He’s even campaigned on it, posting on his political Facebook page a letter thanking him for protecting Wyoming from the “name-changing whims of 11-year-olds.” Why is he sensationalizing a policy change that will likely have little practical impact in Wyoming?
Schroeder isn’t alone in playing to voters’ fears. Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray says he is running to stop voter fraud. He’s made election integrity the centerpiece of his campaign and has repeatedly screened a film that makes sinister claims about Democrats seeking to cheat during the 2020 presidential election. There’s just one problem – voter fraud in Wyoming is nearly unheard of.
Don’t take our word for it. The conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation keeps a searchable database of election fraud cases across the country. It shows four instances of voter fraud in Wyoming since 2000. To put that in context, more than 3.81 million ballots have been cast in Wyoming elections during that time, according to state records. In other words, there is one instance of voter fraud for every 953,000 votes cast in Wyoming. So why is Gray depicting voter fraud like it’s a real concern here?
The irony is Wyoming has a plethora of very real problems that should be addressed. We have a structural education deficit of $300 million. Our revenue streams are diminishing due to changes in how our country powers itself. Rural communities are shrinking. Our population is getting older.
It’s time for our politicians to address these questions, rather than campaigning on issues that may be relevant on cable news, but not within our borders. Politicians have been spinning, ignoring or taking out of context information for as long as there have been politicians. But they shouldn’t be taking a wrecking ball to the truth.
Support the SAR ship
From the July 20 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
When things go sideways in the backcountry, hikers, hunters and skiers are comforted by the idea that help will come as fast as possible. That means highly trained volunteers are ready to leave work, friends and family to respond. Due to the vast and rugged landscape of Teton County, the fastest method of response is typically by helicopter.
Weather permitting, a heli can lift off in a matter of minutes, bypass slow-moving traffic and head for the hills, delivering first responders to the emergency.
Skis, snowmobiles, UTVs, mountain and e-bicycles, wheeled litters and ropes are all vital rescue tools, but a helicopter can shave precious hours and minutes off response time.
For many years Teton County Search and Rescue has contracted a helicopter based on seasonal need. Since 2017 the team has contracted an airship from Oct. 1 to May 31 each year. Today’s year-round call volumes are higher than ever — 105 calls in 2021 — and firefighting demand has made the lease agreement harder to execute. It would be wise to get out of the rental gamble.
The best solution is a dedicated helicopter owned by the county, as proposed by the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, which plans to raise $6 million to buy an Airbus H125 A-Star. The challenge to the county will be funding ongoing operations and insurance.
Jackson Hole’s active and adventurous population and its dedicated volunteers deserve a modern, reliable airship that can expedite missions and get everyone back home swiftly and safely.
Elected officials should get on board, and residents can vote with their wallets as the fundraising campaign kicks off later this summer.
Republicans should remain united
From the July 19 Powell Tribune:
As the pandemic was in full swing during July 2020, Harper’s Magazine published “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate,” which argued that a growing intolerance was becoming a threat to free speech.
Far from a conservative response to so-called “cancel culture,” the over 150 signatories of the letter included some of the most prominent voices of the political left, including feminist Gloria Steinem, linguist Noam Chomsky, and New York Times editor, Bari Weiss, who would resign her position at the paper a week later citing the newsroom’s intolerant climate that caters to the “narrowest of audiences.”
One of the central points of Harper’s letter was how the division this climate was creating would undermine opposition to then-president Donald Trump. Despite their shared hatred of Trump, the letter’s signatories were viciously criticized, and most of that was from the political left. A popular meme is that the “left eats its own,” and the reaction to Harper's letter aptly demonstrates that.
Flash forward two years after the publication of the letter, and Trump’s opponent sits in the White House with dismal approval ratings in the midst of soaring inflation, crushing energy prices, and an economy that many economists believe is spiraling toward recession. The Democrats know the midterm elections are likely to go very favorably for Republicans.
It’s not always easy to predict election outcomes, but it’s unlikely fortunes will reverse for the Democrats in November, but the presidential election is a long way off. No matter how well things go in November, the Republicans could become vulnerable in November 2024 if they fail to maintain a united front.
It remains to be seen if the party will do that. Whenever a group of people become so entrenched with their ideas, defining what is in and what is out along very strict lines — and demonizing anything outside that circle — a group of people who previously viewed themselves as allies will begin to divide into smaller, less effective groups.
Here in Wyoming, divisions within the Republican party are growing. On one side of the camp are conservatives who argue that anyone who carries the Republican flag should think and vote more or less exactly alike, and those who deviate from that line are “Republicans in Name Only.”
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, is among those who have been criticized for taking stances that don’t fall exactly along party lines.
“They don’t want to have tolerance. They don’t want to talk about social issues, other than the way they want to see them. The Republican Party shifted away from me. I haven’t shifted,” Case told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The excesses of cancel culture alienated a lot of liberals. It didn’t turn them into the conservatives necessarily, but they find themselves more skeptical of their allegiance with the left side of the political spectrum. The more the left demanded ideological purity and purged those who failed the test, the fewer people it had to call reliable allies.
Republicans are in a very good position right now to take this country back and undo some of the damage that was done when liberal policies were pushed through during the panic of the pandemic, which has led to one of the worst economies we’ve seen since the Great Recession of 2008 — as well as an overall decline in the quality of life, especially in the metropolitan Democratic strongholds.
However, if Republicans insist on the same kind of ideological purity, the party will make the same mistake the left has and squander this great opportunity.
This is not to defend any specific elected official who has been called a RINO, nor suggest the criticism is never justified.
It is to say that, while having a robust debate on the direction of the party, Republicans of all stripes shouldn’t forget their shared conservative values. There are people who are very much in opposition to those values, and alienating a lot of allies will only weaken the right against them.
— By Kevin Killough
Working together to make Hot Springs County great
From the July 21 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Hot Springs County and its residents are at a crossroads. What is our vision for our community’s future? If someone moves to our area and tries to get plugged into our community, they quickly find out one of our greatest cultural difficulties: division.
Over the years and generations, factions have formed over offenses, misunderstandings and miscommunications. And at the same time, it is safe to say all of us have had the best of intentions. What is the solution?
We must remember that a house divided against itself will surely fall. Right now we are looking at the potential increased growth in our tourism as more people are finding out about what we offer. Yet, we need new housing, infrastructure, business and increased growth. Our water matters, our fixed-income residents matter and the process matters as well. These are just some of the things important to all of us and yet we have become entrenched in offense and bitterness over them.
Only on the edge of the precipice will we find the will to change. The solution includes, but is not limited to, coming to a place of humility and understanding and finding a way to honor one another. In the movie “The Shawshank Redemption” based on Stephen King’s writings, there is a famous quote, “Get busy living or get busy dying.” What will you do?
Can you believe in a vision of life and prosperity of our community? Or will you be stuck in the past and still stay offended? This is the crossroad we face. It’s up to you. We can’t control another person or force them to change, but we can take care of ourselves. We are responsible for the quality of our souls and how we treat each other.
When we take ownership of our own issues first, then we can better address the important matters of our community. True prosperity begins in our hearts. Forgiveness, reconciliation and having a vision for our future are essential to going forward. Our future is at hand, it is on our doorstep. Will you go and join the adventure or sit back at home as an armchair referee?
One of the best ways to address this call to action is to get involved in public meetings. Get educated on the process and learn how things are done. Another way is to go to someone you’ve had a conflict with and apologize. Make amends and take ownership of the wrong. The relationship is more important than being right.
If these simple, yet challenging, actions happen, then we can work toward growth in Hot Springs County. Then economic prosperity will come. Plans will come together. Building a community of togetherness will occur. Hope will fill our hearts. Will you get busy living or get busy dying?
Welcome to Cheyenne! We hope you enjoy CFD and much more
From the July 24 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
If you’re reading this and it’s your first time in Wyoming’s capital city, we have just one word for you: Welcome!
No doubt, you’re here to enjoy the 126th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days and find out why it’s known as the “Daddy of ‘em All.” Believe us when we say it won’t disappoint.
From the spectacle inside the world’s largest outdoor rodeo arena to the many related events throughout the area, there’s never a dull moment. And that can be the problem.
Granted, it’s a good problem to have, but deciding where to spend your time, energy and money can be difficult when there are so many great options.
A few of our favorites include:
The grand parades through downtown – Starting near the state Capitol, the four parades (yesterday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.) are filled with Western history, talented young musicians and more horses than you thought could possibly exist in one place at one time.
A one-of-a-kind breakfast experience – It’s hard to do justice to describing the free pancake breakfasts held at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m. The local Kiwanis Club has flippin’ flapjacks down to a science, feeding around 10,000 people in two hours. They also make it a lot of fun, with high-flying hotcakes, rodeo royalty signing autographs, and American Indian dancers and country musicians.
The Wings over Warren Airshow – Nothing beats the thrill of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team screaming over your head, all six F-16C Fighting Falcon jets in tight formation. Grab some sunscreen, a water bottle and a folding chair and make the trek to F.E. Warren Air Force Base for a not-to-be-missed experience.
(The best news so far? All of the above are free!)
The rodeo, of course – A trip to Cheyenne just wouldn’t be complete without sitting in the grandstands and watching cowboys and cowgirls test their skills against some of the most ornery bulls, fast steers and bucking broncs. Be sure to get to Frontier Park early so you don’t miss the pre-rodeo entertainment and the spectacle of the grand entry.
At Frontier Park, there’s much more than the rodeo, including the Indian Village, Old Frontier Town, The Garden, a wide variety of vendors, the carnival midway and tons of food options.
Downtown, there’s the Cheyenne Gunslingers performances at high noon and 6 p.m., which feature a lot of cheeky fun mixed in with some serious lessons in gun safety. There’s also the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ Old Fashioned Melodrama and Olio Acts, a Vaudeville-style Western theater show (written this year by WTE Editorial Board member Lindsey Hanlon) that encourages the audience to cheer for the hero and boo the villain.
Look beyond the Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule booklet, though, and you’ll find the Western hospitality and quality-of-life amenities that attract residents to the “Magic City of the Plains.”
Some of those features include:
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens/Lions Park/Greater Cheyenne Greenway – It’s rare for a city of 65,000 residents at 6,063 feet elevation to have such a world-class facility as our Botanic Gardens; it’s even more rare that it’s entirely free to visit. Located right across Carey Avenue from Frontier Park, it’s one of the main reasons to venture into Lions Park, along with the possibility of a quiet walk around Sloan's Lake or a paddle-boat trek on the water.
Skirting the eastern edge of the park is another Cheyenne gem – the greenway, a 10-foot-wide concrete path that winds its way through many Capital City neighborhoods. Whether you decide to walk, bicycle or skateboard on the path, it’s well worth checking out.
History at every turn – From the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum at Frontier Park to the Wyoming State Museum near the state Capitol, there’s something fascinating and fun for all ages. We also highly recommend the Cheyenne Depot Museum, which tells the history of the railroad and its role in the city’s more than 150-year history, as well as the Historic Governors’ Mansion, which was home to the state’s chief executives and their families from 1905 to 1976.
The Visit Cheyenne organization also operates a motorized trolley tour out of the Depot that offers a narrated journey through the city’s historic spots, with drop-off and re-boarding at some of the places mentioned above.
Art, music and other entertainment – Our arts and music scene have grown tremendously in recent years – even during a pandemic. It includes top-notch galleries; music venues like The Lincoln and Fridays on the Plaza; and even some fantastic murals that make a stroll through downtown an exciting adventure.
There’s also family activities like miniature golf, a trampoline park and a chance to see buffalo without traveling to Yellowstone National Park at Terry Bison Ranch.
Food, libations and authentic souvenirs – Although the food is unique at Frontier Park, be sure to get away for a nice meal at one of our many local restaurants. Laramie County also boasts several award-winning breweries and distilleries. And while you’re visiting downtown, be sure to grab some authentic Wyoming souvenirs at one of several specialty shops.
Whew! That’s a lot to fit in, we know. Can’t do it all this week? Come on back another time. You’re sure to be met by many of the same friendly faces with the same warm greeting you get this week.
Have a safe, fun and memorable Cheyenne Frontier Days, everyone!
David Adler: Korematsu: A heart-breaking decision by the U.S. Supreme Court
The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Korematsu v. United States (1944), upheld a government program that required the exclusion of Japanese American citizens from areas along the West Coast on the premise, without benefit of any evidence, that they represented a threat to engage in sabotage and espionage on behalf of America’s enemy in World War II. The decision represented a swift plunge, as Justice Frank Murphy wrote in dissent, into “the ugly abyss of racism,” for it promoted the unsavory proposition that citizens could be punished for their ancestry.
The Court’s ruling in Korematsu was part of the larger failure of all three governing institutions—executive, legislative and judicial—to honor and defend the Constitution, due process of law and equal protection. It thus represents a cautionary tale for a nation that might willingly scatter to the four winds fundamental democratic and legal principles, including the rule of law, on the predicate of expediency in service of values wholly foreign to our constitutional system.
A year after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt on February 19, 1942, issued Executive Order No. 9066 authorizing Secretary of War Frank Knox to establish military zones over which he would exercise power to control the presence, movement and exclusion of any person in the area. The order reflected the growing anti-Japanese hysteria, racism and demands from members of Congress and the press to remove Japanese American citizens from the coastal region. Roosevelt was persuaded by invocations of “military necessity” from defense officials, although the foundational report on which the claim was asserted, was subsequently determined to reflect the anti-Japanese racism of those who authored it, rather than any supportive facts or evidence. Within a month, Congress passed legislation supporting and enforcing the executive order, which brought the full force of governmental power to bear on the civil liberties of 110,000 American citizens.
Fred Korematsu was convicted for violating the exclusion order, that is, for refusing to leave his home in California. Justice Hugo Black, who wrote for a 5-4 majority, began by addressing the charge of racism. He declared, in terms that introduced to constitutional doctrine and the law of equal protection the standard of “strict scrutiny,” to apply to any legal restrictions that curtailed the civil rights of a “single racial group.” Black said of such restrictions that “the courts must subject them to the most rigid scrutiny.” He wrote: “Pressing public necessity may sometimes justify the existence of such restrictions; racial antagonism never can.”
But Justice Black denied the actions of the army were grounded on racial prejudice. Casting the case into “the outlines of prejudice,” he wrote, “confuses the issue.” Korematsu was “not excluded from the Military Area because of hostility to him or his race. He was excluded because we are at war with the Japanese Empire.”
Having dismissed the charge of racism, Justice Black concluded that the “military authorities considered that the need or action was great, and time was short.” He added that the Court could “not now,” avail itself of the “calm perspective of hindsight” and say that the actions were “unjustified.” In the end, the majority believed the exclusion order met the test of reasonableness.
In a biting dissent, Justice Frank Murphy, who had established a reputation for defending civil rights and liberties before his appointment to the Court by President Roosevelt, asserted that the exclusion order crosses “the very brink of constitutional power,” and “falls into the ugly abyss of racism.” The exclusion of all persons with “Japanese blood in their veins” is based on the assumption that “all” persons of Japanese ancestry tend to inflict sabotage and espionage against the United States. Murphy wrote, icily: “It is difficult to believe that reason, logic or experience could be marshaled in support of such an assumption.”
Korematsu raised an issue of fundamental importance for the exercise of judicial power. What, exactly, is the role of the Court when hearing cases involving military and national security programs and actions? Should the Court apply the rational basis test, as it does in so many of the cases it hears? If the military actions involve racial classifications, as Korematsu did, should the Court truly, vigorously apply the standard of strict scrutiny, or does that plunge the Justices into the realm of policy making in an area in which they have no qualifications or credentials? Or should the Court apply the standard of judicial restraint and exhibit deference? If so, how much deference, particularly considering Justice Black’s reference to “the calm perspective of hindsight?’
These questions resonate in our time, and surely will endure throughout the ages. The Korematsu Court’s exploration of this issue is enlightening. We turn to that discussion next week, as well as America’s formal apology in 1988 to surviving members of the relocation program.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
