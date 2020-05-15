JACKSON (WNE) – Dead heads will be disappointed today for the second time this year.
If it weren’t bad enough that Bob Weir and Wolf Bros show at Rendezvous Fest was cancelled back in March, now Dark Star Orchestra’s appearance at Targhee Fest this summer has been cancelled as well.
Today Grand Targhee Resort made what seems to have been an inevitable announcement. The 33rd annual Grand Targhee Bluegrass, 16th annual Targhee fest and 15th annual Targhee Music Camp will all be cancelled for summer 2020.
“It was a really hard decision for us,” said Grand Targhee Resort marketing director Jennie White. “We’re taking away something that the valley loves in order to keep the public safe and keep our employees safe.”
With artists like Phish and Dave Matthews Band rescheduling or canceling their summer dates, pressure has been mounting on music festivals to make a decision on whether to cancel summer 2020 gatherings. Grand Targhee Resort had already put off announcing pricing and a full line up for the festival far past the usual time in March, but the decision to cancel the festival outright didn’t come to a head until last week.
“Bands were canceling on us. We were just looking at what was going on in the world around us,” said White.
Although the festival season at Targhee is cancelled, the resort will still be open to mountain bikers for the summer. Opening day will be June 19 and season passes go on sale on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.