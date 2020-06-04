RIVERTON (WNE) — A bloody death that occurred on East Monroe Avenue just outside of Riverton on Monday appears to have been accidental, but the coroner’s verdict is pending.
“From what we can tell, it looks like the subject possibly punched through a window and sustained a deep laceration in his arm,” resulting in death, said Fremont County undersheriff Mike Hutchison in a Tuesday interview with The Ranger.
The Riverton Police Department came to the scene to assist FSO following a call to dispatch at about 5:07 p.m. Monday, by a reporting party who said the body of a deceased male had been discovered.
Hutchison did not know the approximate time of the lacerations, or the time of death.
He said the man was outside when, presumably, he punched the window.
The sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation, because the death falls just outside of city limits, within county jurisdiction.
“It looks like an accident,” said Hutchison, noting that “we obviously can’t say that for certain until the coroner makes that determination – but it appears accidental.”
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said an autopsy on a 31-year-old male is pending on the case.
