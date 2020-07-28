CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man facing charges for hitting two people outside a local bar was sentenced Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court to two to four years in prison.
Anthony Lane, 34, had been previously charged with aggravated assault and battery with a bodily injury with a deadly weapon following an encounter at DT’s Bar on East Lincolnway on Dec. 29, 2018.
That night, Lane punched one woman and struck another in the back of her head with a gun before firing two shots into the air and fleeing the scene outside the bar, according to court documents.
During Monday's sentencing hearing, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove asked for a seven- to 10-year sentence for Lane, pointing to his previous criminal history. Lane’s defense, meanwhile, asked for probation.
District Judge Thomas Campbell ultimately imposed a sentence of 24 to 48 months, noting Lane’s actions outside the bar could have led to a death, and therefore had to be taken seriously.
The ruling can be appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court within the next 30 days.
