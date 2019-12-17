CHEYENNE (WNE) — A change-of-venue motion filed on behalf of a man accused of kidnapping and beating his then-wife was denied Monday by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe.
Daniel Doby was arrested July 24, 2017, and charged with kidnapping with inflicting bodily injury, first-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery with a threat and deadly weapon, two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, blocking the nose or mouth, interference with an emergency call and domestic battery.
The motion called for a change of venue due to “inflammatory” newspaper articles published in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Sharpe denied the motion Monday morning in Laramie County District Court because he said the proper test to see if a jury was prejudiced would come during voir dire, which is the jury selection process. Sharpe said he has presided over a lot of trials that received publicity, even national publicity, and during jury selection, very few of the jurors had even read or heard about those cases.
Doby’s attorney, Robert Moxley, filed the motion Nov. 8, and Doby’s trial was originally scheduled for Dec. 10. Due to the pending motions, however, it has been delayed until Jan. 27.
During the hearing, Moxley said he believed the content of the newspaper articles was “egregious.”
Prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper said the state is frustrated with the motion because Moxley was quoted in an article in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She said it seems Moxley is manufacturing a need for a change of venue.
