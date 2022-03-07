The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by five over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 64 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases between Saturday and Monday and two reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 61, leaving the state with 366 active cases.
Laramie County had 84 active cases; Natrona County had 41; Fremont County had 40; Sweetwater had 23; Albany, Campbell and Carbon had 19; Teton had 18; Sheridan had 17; Goshen had 13; Park had 12; Platte had 10; Washakie had nine; Lincoln had seven; Hot Springs and Sublette had five; Johnson, Niobrara, Uinta and Weston had four, and Big Horn, Converse and Crook had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,492 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 153,385 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals declined by six over the weekend to total 33.
The highest number of patients, 11, was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while nine were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.