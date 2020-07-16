LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County Republican Party’s former chairman, Michael Pearce, was disbarred by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday after a state panel governing attorneys found that Pearce had engaged in “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation that seriously adversely reflects on” his fitness to practice law.
Pearce was previously suspended from practicing law in 2019 after failing to meet court deadlines and failing to comply with court rules and orders in two separate cases.
Pearce was charged with assault and battery after reportedly inciting a fight while drunk at the Wyoming Republican Party Convention last month in Gillette. The fight left Pearce with a broken ankle — which resulted in the surgery — a dislocated shoulder, and bruising on his neck and face.
Shortly after, Pearce resigned as chairman of the local party. Under the party’s bylaws, vice chair John Holtz took the helm in early July.
Pearce had been representing a Laramie couple in litigation with Big Sky Insulation, and his clients in that case later filed a malpractice lawsuit against Pearce in October after he failed to comply with numerous court responsibilities, leading to his clients being sanctioned.
Pearce also forged the couple’s signatures on a settlement agreement, which they didn’t become aware of until being served with a summons regarding a complaint to enforce the settlement agreement.
After the Board of Professional Responsibility recommended his disbarment June 2, Pearce did not file an objection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.