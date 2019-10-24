WORLAND (WNE) — Through Tuesday evening, 558 wild horses in the Fifteen Mile Herd Management Area had been gathered with 261 shipped to other facilities for treatment or to be prepared for adoption.
The Bureau of Land Management scheduled the gather as part of the HMA’s management plan.
According to a BLM press release, the gather operation is in line with the BLM’s commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands.
The Fifteenmile HMA is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Worland, in Washakie, Big Horn and Park counties. Based on recent aerial surveys, the BLM estimates that the HMA’s population is approximately 700 horses, while the appropriate management level (AML) is 100–230 horses.
The objective for the gather, from the BLM Worland Field Office, was to remove approximately 600 wild horses to return the population to the low range of the AML.
Wild horses that are removed will be available for adoption to qualified applicants through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program. Animals not adopted will be cared for in off-range pastures, where they retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burro Act, according to the release.
