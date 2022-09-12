ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Rock Springs resident voiced her concerns pertaining to the deer population following a presentation given by a representative from Wyoming Game and Fish during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Rock Springs resident Sharrie Paoli, who lives on Hillcrest Drive, said that the deer have increased in number and have continued to show up in her yard.
“This year is horrendous,” she said. “I can’t keep the deer out of the yard.”
Paoli recited a list of repellents she has used to try to keep the deer away, none of which seem to work. The deer have damaged the fence in her yard, as well as apple trees, grass and flowers, she said.
Andy Roosa from Wyoming Game and Fish had just completed a presentation on ways to lower the population of deer in Rock Springs.
He said to remove deer from the city limits, the council would have to apply for a Wyoming Game and Fish Chapter 56 Lethal Removal permit. Most towns choose to perform a deer count first to get a rough estimate of how many deer should be removed.
“Deer must be taken with the most humane method available, which is normally just with a firearm,” he said.
According to Roosa, all deer have to be retrieved and field dressed under the permit.
A CWD sample has to be submitted to the state vet lab. If the test comes back negative, the deer must be donated for consumption on a donation coupon provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. All of the antlers have to be given to the Game and Fish for disposal.
Council member Keaton West pointed to the drought as a factor to the reason why deer are coming into town to search for food and water. West also said that city residents putting out water and food for the deer doesn’t help the matter.
This story was published on Sept. 10, 2022.
