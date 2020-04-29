RAWLINS (WNE) – Carbon County has some of the highest gas prices in Wyoming, according to price indexing websites, and some residents are starting to question why.
“The price of oil is down so far, and yet the price of gas in Rawlins does not reflect that,” Alice Garvin, 78, said. “Gas has been steadily going down since the pandemic started, and I don’t understand why we pay so much here.”
A Wyoming native, Garvin has resided in Rawlins all her life and said she can’t remember a time when the disparity in gas prices was so great.
“A friend of mine went to Laramie a few days ago,” Garvin recalled. “And, they said gas is cheaper there by $0.70 (a gallon).”
The gas price index listed on www.aaa.com indicates Wyoming’s average gas price as of Tuesday was about $1.91 a gallon; gas in Carbon County averaged about $2.13 a gallon — the highest in the state, with Uinta County coming in a close second at $2.11 a gallon. The national average was about $1.77 a gallon.
Albany County was tied with Natrona County for the lowest prices with an average of $1.64 a gallon, AAA reported.
Perkins Oil Company President Steve Perkins said there is no simple answer as to why Carbon County’s prices are higher. The company is one of six gasoline suppliers licensed to operate in the county, he said.
“A lot goes into to price philosophy, and it changes daily,” he said.
One major factor in pricing is the distance between a gas station and the midwestern United States, where gas supply is highest and prices are lowest. Another factor is gas taxes.
