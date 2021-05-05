Albany County attorney steps down
LARAMIE (WNE) — Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent announced Tuesday that she is resigning her position, effective immediately, with 18 months left in her term.
Trent submitted her letter of resignation to the Albany County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Trent, a Democrat, was first elected in 2014 and re-elected four years later. Her current term runs through the end of 2022.
In comments to the commissioners Tuesday, Trent said she has taken another job out of state.
She noted she’s the second woman to serve in the position in Albany County and outlined numerous accomplishments.
Among them, she led reforms of the county’s criminal justice system by forming a community juvenile service board, creating a single point of entry for juvenile criminal matters and expanding the juvenile diversion program.
“I have been fortunate to work with some of the highest achievers in our community, who share the same vision for our county to help our vulnerable populations,” Trent said.
She also formed a special victims unit dedicated to prosecuting sexual assault, domestic violence, strangulation and stalking.
“I’m leaving behind a team of highly trained trial lawyers in the Albany County Attorney’s Office, and I established a victim-centered approach to criminal prosecution,” she said.
———
Mask mandate dropped for Shoshoni schools
RIVERTON (WNE) — Shoshoni school students and teachers are no longer required to wear masks and maintain six feet of separation.
Fremont County School District 24 has received an exception to Wyoming Public Health orders regarding event capacity, six-foot spacing, and face coverings, according to an announcement Wednesday.
Other provisions, which mandate frequent hand hygiene and quarantining for COVID-19 symptom-bearers, are still in place, and buses still are subject to national COVID-19 requirements.
School officials said this week's variance "can be revoked if things change for the worse," but starting Wednesday "masks will not be required in our schools."
"Anyone and everyone is welcome to continue to wear them, but they are not required," officials said in a statement online. "Please respect those that continue to mask, as they may have a family member they are trying to protect."
The statement also urges "due diligence" precautions, such as staying home when sick, and notes that mass contact tracing can occur in the event of a positive case.
