DOUGLAS — Get ready for the midway, carnival games, rides, vendors, corn dogs and cotton candy as the Wyoming State Fair is set to be one of the best ever.
“We are very excited for fair this year,” state fair Director Courtny Conkle said. “We have been working since last fall on improving the grounds, bringing in vendors and events and making sure that Wyoming State Fair 2020 will be one of the best.”
Last fall Conkle and her team, with the support of the state fair board, worked on a new logo and branding for the state fair.
“We are excited to work with our new marketing firm from Casper,” Conkle said. “It’s been such a collaborative effort and I’m very proud of our new brand.”
Conkle has also been working on developing a new digital infrastructure which will bring the fair to the 21st century.
“Our website, which was launched last Friday, has been redesigned, we have a new e-newsletter, posters, brochures and other marketing and promotion items,” Conkle said. “This will help streamline all of our ticket sales, events, contact tracing and marketing materials for each structure on the property.”
Although the coronavirus has resulted in a number of rodeos across the state being cancelled, the 2020 state fair will be the biggest event in Wyoming for the year.
“We will have a full state fair,” Conkle said. “That includes the PRCA rodeo.”
Aug. 11-15 will be the days of the state fair, which has worked diligently to comply with all of the state health directives regarding social distancing and sanitizing.
“We worked with the state and county health departments to make sure that we have a safe fair,” Conkle said. “We will have hand sanitizing stations all over the grounds, masks will be available and ticketed events will be more streamlined.”
People will be encouraged to purchase all of the tickets for ticketed events online which will avoid the use of paper tickets and strive for as little contact with attendees as possible.
“We developed a 45-page health and safety program to ensure that all of our guests will be safe,” Conkle said. “We’ve also opened a new north-south corridor for people to use which will help with social distancing.”
