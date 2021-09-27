The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 4,000 to start the week, according to Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 424 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases over the weekend and 215 reports of new probable cases.
Meanwhile, 1,510 new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases were received between Friday and Monday, leaving the state with 3,707 active cases, a decline of 441 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 603; Campbell County had 373; Fremont County had 326; Laramie had 298; Uinta had 296; Sweetwater had 284; Park had 214; Sheridan had 166; Albany and Teton had 145; Lincoln had 132; Converse had 97; Big Horn had 95; Washakie had 94; Sublette had 81; Goshen had 72; Carbon had 67; Crook had 53; Platte had 46; Johnson had 43; Weston had 35; Niobrara had 27, and Hot Springs had 15.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 88,935 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 84,273 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus fell by 13 over the weekend, dropping from 205 on Friday to 192 on Monday.
The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients at 34, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.