LARAMIE (WNE) — Laramie resident Samuel Pennington, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday to arson and burglary.
According to a plea agreement in the case, prosecutors will argue at sentencing for Pennington to be imprisoned for 3-5 years, while defense attorney Branden Vilos said he’ll argue for a “lesser remedy.”
After an extensive Laramie Police Department investigation, Pennington was charged in January with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary. As part of the plea deal, Pennington pleaded guilty to just one count each of arson and burglary, with the Albany County Attorney’s Office dropping the rest of the charges.
Restitution is expected to be ordering at sentencing, and Pennington apologized for his crimes in court Wednesday.
“It was never my intention to hurt anyone,” he said. “On reflection, I acknowledge that someone could have been harmed.”
Pennington allegedly started seven fires between Sept. 4 and Jan. 14. LPD Detective Sergeant Taun Smith said in his affidavit the first fire — a Sept. 4 dumpster fire at The Verge Apartments, located at 3534 Willett Drive — was reported by Pennington himself.
Three other fires allegedly started by Pennington — vehicle fires on Oct. 18 and Jan. 8 and a trash compacter fire Jan. 14 — were also located at The Verge near his apartment.
Pennington’s three charges for burglary were for allegedly breaking windows to get into the vehicles to commit the arson.
