CODY (WNE) — Rox lay unmoving on the bottom of his tank as the red ray of a heat lamp shined over his scaly body. His eyes watched animal shelter employee Jessy Farnworth as she gently removed the tank lid.
Farnworth scooped Rox up, supporting his chunky figure. His head weaved and bobbed, and his tail wrapped around her wrist.
He finally settled down as she placed him around her neck. He curled easily into place, wrapping his two-and-a-half-foot long frame around her.
Rox, a ball python, is the newest addition to the Park County Animal Shelter.
He may also be an escape artist.
Farnworth said she believes Rox was somebody’s pet who escaped from his tank and found his way into a garage on Bleistein Avenue.
“They’re used to being up in the trees, so they will get up onto the highest spot in their tank and push the tank open,” she said.
The homeowners found Rox in their garage on Sunday, Sept. 25, Farnworth said. They put the snake in a Tupperware box and called the Cody Police Department on Monday. The police contacted Game and Fish, who got Rox into a pillowcase and took him to the animal shelter.
Farnworth said the python has been taken care of by someone.
“He’s pretty hefty, like he’s been eating good,” she said. “Either he’s been eating mice in this person’s garage or he just recently slipped out of a tank.”
The shelter has posted Rox on its Facebook page in hopes of finding his owner. If no one comes forward to claim him within seven days, the shelter will adopt him out.
This story was published on Sept. 29, 2022.
