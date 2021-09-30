Wyoming’s total of active coronavirus cases dropped by 39 on Thursday to fall below 4,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 528 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases and 109 reports of new probable cases on Thursday.
Reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, went up by 676, leaving the state with 3,995 active cases, a decline of 39 from Wednesday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases with 697; Campbell County had 418; Fremont County had 387; Laramie had 303; Sweetwater had 266; Park and Sheridan had 209; Uinta had 180; Albany had 159; Washakie had 152; Lincoln had 149; Converse had 120; Big Horn had 104; Sublette had 102; Goshen had 99; Teton had 85; Carbon had 84; Platte had 68; Crook had 59; Johnson had 47; Weston had 41; Niobrara had 32, and Hot Springs had 25.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 90,602 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 85,611 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for coronavirus treatment grew by three on Thursday to total 211.
The highest number of COVID patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 39, while another 36 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.