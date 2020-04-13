SHERIDAN (WNE) – Last week, the Wyoming Supreme Court updated its temporary plan to address the COVID-19 by extending emergency orders from April 10 to May 31.
All in-person circuit, district and Supreme Court proceedings are to be suspended until May 31, apart from bond-related hearings for defendants in jail; jury trials in progress as of March 18; protection orders; emergency custody and protection situations for children, elderly or vulnerable people; petitions for relief from injunction; proceedings related to COVID-19 and any other exceptions granted by a judge.
The updated order also recommends judges issue summonses rather than bench warrants for defendants who fail to appear in court. Protection orders and injunctions are automatically extended to May 31 unless the court decides otherwise.
Orders suspending paper copies of court filings and allowing remote participation by defendants, attorneys and witnesses will continue for at least another seven weeks, Chief Justice Michael Davis wrote. The Supreme Court will review the order May 20 to extend or cancel the new order.
The Wyoming Judicial Branch assumes emergency matters and case filings will increase as a consequence of quarantine and isolation.
Court functions such as hearings on criminal charges, juvenile cases and protection orders allow appearances via phone or video within the necessary time frame.
Speedy trial on criminal cases remains within 180 days from arraignment unless continued by the court. Nonessential court functions are suspended — to be dealt with at the discretion of each judge.
