CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted to establish a public smoking ban in 2006. Soon, the council could set its sights on electronic smoking devices.
The council’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday voted 2-0 to recommend an ordinance amendment that would add electronic smoking devices to the list of banned smoking instruments in public places that already includes cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The full council is expected to consider the measure during its Monday meeting.
The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as “any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah.”
“When the original nonsmoking ordinance was put into effect 13 years ago, vaping and e-cigarettes did not exist,” said Councilman Jeff White, who is sponsoring the amendment measure. “This is an attempt to update the ordinance to include that.”
The 2006 ordinance bans smoking in bars, taverns and lounges; restaurants; private clubs; galleries, libraries and museums; areas available and used by the public, both for profit and not for profit; bingo and pull-tab gaming premises; convention facilities; elevators; child and adult care facilities; common areas in apartment buildings, trailer parks, condominiums, nursing homes and other multi-unit residential facilities; performance halls; election polling places; restrooms, lobbies, reception areas and other common-use areas; retail stores; places of meeting or public assembly including school buildings; shopping malls; sports arenas, bowling facilities and city-owned youth athletic facilities; and public transportation.
