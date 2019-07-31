JACKSON (WNE) — Brooks Lake Lodge General Manager Adam Long woke up about 1:30 a.m. Sunday with a weird feeling that something was wrong.
“I walked out on my porch of my cabin and saw a small flame on the roof,” Long said.
He ran to a mop closet, grabbed a ladder and two fire extinguishers, and climbed on to the roof to battle the flames and smoke billowing from the 98-year-old Togwotee Pass lodge.
“When I put the fire out, it was crackling under my feet,” he said. “You could hear it burning under where I was standing, so I figured it’s well beyond my skill set.”
That’s when Long ran to the lodge’s office and called 911. At 2:32 a.m. the Dubois Fire Department received the call and responded, sending eight engines, a water tender and an air unit, according to Dubois Fire Chief Mike Franchini. They arrived on the scene about a half hour later.
“Firefighters attacked the fire from the interior and cut vent holes on the roof,” Franchini said. “The historic building was saved.”
The Dubois Fire Department and the Fremont County Fire Department extinguished the blaze over the course of several hours. No employees or guests were injured, and damage was limited to the ceiling and roof of the “tea room” and part of the dining room.
