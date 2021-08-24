The deaths of another 26 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in July and August, brought the total number of Wyoming deaths tied to COVID-19 to 835.
Victims included four Laramie County residents, three men and one woman, all described as being older residents.
Four Natrona County residents also died, the department said, three men and one woman, who were all hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Other victims included a Big Horn County man, two older Campbell County women, two older Carbon County women and a Converse County man and woman.
Three Fremont County residents were also included on the list of victims, two women and one man, along with a Goshen County man, a Hot Springs man, a Johnson County woman, a Park County man and woman and three Sweetwater County residents — two women and one man.
The news came on the same day state Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state increased by 167 to total 2,949 on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.