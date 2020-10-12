RIVERTON — The former chief judge for Wind River Tribal Court was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to six months’ incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release, for oxycodone and cocaine trafficking on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
“No one is above the law, even those in positions of trust,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said of the sentencing. “Instances of public officials being caught up in criminal activity are thankfully rare in Wyoming, but we will remain vigilant to ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law and held accountable, regardless of their position.”
Terri Smith, 35, was charged with conspiracy to delivery oxycodone and cocaine. She has been ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $200 special assessment.
Her twin sister, Jerri Smith, of Salt Lake City, Utah, also was sentenced – to more than four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. She was charged with conspiracy to deliver oxycodone and cocaine and also faced charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession.
Jerri Smith’s community restitution has been ordered at $400, with a $300 special assessment.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into suspected drug activity and trafficking locally in 2018, after several traffic stops by the Wyoming Highway Patrol led to the discovery of quantities of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and cocaine.
A variety of investigative resources were used to determine that the Smith sisters had been obtaining oxycodone in Utah and were selling it in Fremont County and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
The investigation also revealed that Jerri Smith was obtaining methamphetamine and cocaine in Utah, then distributing and selling it in Wyoming.
Terri Smith was the chief judge for the tribal court at that time.
“Today’s sentencing of tribal judge Terri Smith and her sister is a step forward in identifying public officials and private citizens who commit federal crimes and victimize the community members of the Wind River Indian Reservation,” FBI Denver special agent Michael Schneider said Wednesday. “Public officials who engage in violations of federal law, to include drug trafficking, erode the public’s confidence in government. Investigating these individuals is one of the FBI’s top criminal priorities.”
Terri Smith was indicted in a federal hearing in March 2019 in Lander, while visibly pregnant.
She later resigned from her position as judge.
