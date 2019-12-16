ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The preliminary hearing for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Green River boy has been continued to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020.
Christopher James Nielsen, 26, was slated to appear Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County. First-degree murder charges were filed against him after a 5-year-old boy died from injuries received while in his care.
Nielsen was originally arrested Nov. 14 for alleged aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury and substantial mental/emotional injury. The Green River Police Department responded to a medical call at an apartment on Bridger Drive on Nov. 11 about a boy suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. Nielsen had been babysitting the boy at the time, according to court documents.
The boy was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Nielsen told investigators he shook the boy prior to the seizure and then shook him hard for another two to three minutes in the hope he would regain consciousness, according to court documents.
The 5-year-old died on Nov. 28 due to excessive brain trauma, according to court documents.
The aggravated child abuse charge was dismissed and the first-degree murder charge filed after the boy died. The maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death or life imprisonment with or without parole and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.