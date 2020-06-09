JACKSON (WNE) —Teton County commissioners agreed to move $250,000 from Jackson Hole Airport’s budget to defray wildfire and search-and-rescue costs in the event of a scenic helicopter going down.
The idea, born of the Jackson Town Council, was spurred by the airport board’s recent approval of Wind River Air, a helicopter tour business that starting this summer will base at the airstrip in Grand Teton National Park.
While putting the finishing strokes on Jackson Hole Airport’s nearly $75 million budget, county commissioners agreed Tuesday to a onetime quarter-million dollar transfer to Teton County Search and Rescue.
Search and rescue operations in response to accidents — costing about $1,700 an hour — are typically wholly reimbursed by the state of Wyoming, Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery told commissioners.
But the airport funds could be put toward paying a base monthly fee of $39,500 to station a TCSAR helicopter in the valley for more months of the year, he said.
National Parks Conservation Association staffer Sharon Mader spoke up at the county meeting, encouraging the commissioners to support the disaster and lobbying funding.
“I think there are some very significant potential costs involved in search-and-rescue and wildfire catastrophes that could be caused by a crashed heli-tour aircraft,” Mader said, “and I do believe that legislation is required to address this issue for Teton County.”
