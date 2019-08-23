JACKSON (WNE) — Federal, state and local fire officials are closely watching fire conditions in Teton County as the weather remains hot and dry.
During a conference call Tuesday, officials with the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the National Weather Service discussed the possibility of a fire ban.
“If it stays dry it is probably coming,” Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Brady Hansen said.
Under Wyoming state law, the county fire warden can impose fire restrictions because of extreme conditions or drought, to lessen the chances of human-caused fires.
“As the fire chief I look at the valley floor,” Hansen said. “It’s dryer than the mountain range. I look to see if the grasses will carry a significant distance.”
Fire danger remains “high” in Teton County and was increased on Wednesday to “very high” in the Wyoming zone, the southwest corner of Teton Interagency Fire rating areas.
Andy Norman, forest fuels specialist for the Bridger- Teton National Forest, said his agency isn’t quite ready to sign off on fire restrictions.
“You don’t want to go in and out of restrictions in one day,” Norman said. “People are hiking into the Winds, and they’ll be in there for a week. It’s why we try to do it in a coordinated manner.”
Specialists are constantly measuring moisture levels and the dryness of grass, brush and trees.
There are two fires burning in Teton County, but they are in remote areas and not moving much, Hansen said.
The Forest Service is keeping an eye on them.
