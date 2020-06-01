CHEYENNE (WNE) — Every summer for the last 123 years, Cheyenne Frontier Days has brought a western sense of wonder to the city of Cheyenne, allowing residents and visitors to indulge in the city’s rich rodeo history.
But along with the experience, CFD also brings in about $600,000 in sales tax revenue to Laramie County. With the event’s historic cancellation that was announced Wednesday, the city and county are preparing to see declines in both sales tax and lodging tax revenue.
“This is part of the decrease in sales and use tax revenue that we budgeted for. We anticipated a definite loss,” Mayor Marian Orr said.
In the budgeting process for fiscal year 2021, the city took a conservative approach for sales tax revenue projections and prepared for a 25% drop worth about $6 million. The revenue losses from CFD’s cancellation won’t worsen the problem any more than the city has already accounted for, according to Orr.
Normally, the city of Cheyenne receives 65% of those CFD sales tax funds, which would’ve been about $390,000.
While the county will see a slightly smaller impact than the city, Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm said the commissioners will still try to prevent increases to the county’s bottom line in fiscal year 2021 given the current financial situation.
“For us looking forward, we’re taking this into account and trying to prevent any long-term increases in the budget,” Malm said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.