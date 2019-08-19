CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Regional Airport reached an important milestone when American Airlines Flight 3117 departed at 5:46 a.m. Aug. 6, bound for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
The flight marked the airport’s 10,000th enplanement, the act or process of boarding an aircraft, for the year.
In addition, airport officials reported that more than 20,000 passengers have flown on American Airlines flights from Cheyenne in 2019, and more than 23,500 passengers have flown since the service started in November.
American Airlines, marketed as American Eagle, began providing once-daily service between Cheyenne Regional Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Nov. 4. The airline then announced a second daily flight with the same route, which began May 4 and will continue through Sept. 3.
Dallas/Fort Worth is the largest of 10 hubs American Airlines and American Eagle operates, and serves as a gateway to Mexico and Latin America.
The flights are operated by SkyWest Airlines. Each CRJ200 regional jet seats roughly 50 passengers.
The 10,000th enplanement is a significant accomplishment, but Director of Aviation Tim Barth said that number is important for another reason – actually, 850,000 reasons.
“That means that the airport is now eligible for $1 million of maintenance money a year from the federal government,” Barth said. “That’s opposed to before, when we were only getting about $150,000 a year. When we see those types of passengers using a facility, and we get that extra money, it makes these runway projects a lot more feasible to do.”
