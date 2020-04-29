DOUGLAS (WNE) — Mark Horning has been running the Bill Store for 17 years, struggling through the ups and downs of several energy busts and booms. He’s always been a survivor in his WYO 59 store located in one of the smallest towns in the state.
Over the years, Bill, Wyoming has been a thriving and growing community, an energy worker respite, a struggling unincorporated community with lots of vacant trailer spaces, and a daily stop for visitors and workers traveling from oil and gas fields and coal mines either south to Douglas or north to Wright and Gillette. The Bill Store has always been there to greet them.
Not for much longer. Horning’s store is going out of business, and his final sale began Monday – just days after the latest blow hit the area as two major coal companies announced 300 layoffs at three mines.
“I had to make the decision to close the doors,” Horning said. “We don’t have the customers and are liquidating everything.”
He said this round of layoffs comes when he was already struggling with keeping employees, retaining customers and watching those friends and customers who he’d see often stop driving WYO 59 to and from work.
Peabody’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine and the Navajo Transitional Energy Co.’s Antelope Mine north of Douglas were two of the hardest hit in the layoff announcement. The Powder River Basin’s coal workforce dramatically shrunk by about 6% last week with the layoffs.
