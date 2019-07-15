CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office is suing HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining LLC for a second time in the past two years for environmental violations.
The court case, filed July 2 in Laramie County District Court on behalf of the people of Wyoming, alleges the company is violating the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act, the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Act.
The first lawsuit, filed in February 2018, alleged similar violations and is still active.
HollyFrontier is a petroleum refining company that produces products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products and more, according to its website. The Delaware-based company also has a principal office in Texas and is licensed to operate in Wyoming. It operates a refinery in south Cheyenne.
According to court documents:
- The company violated environmental regulations by exceeding the permitted sulfer dioxide emission limits. Sulfer dioxide is an environmental pollutant that, when inhaled, can cause harmful respiratory effects such as broncho-constriction and increase asthma symptoms.
- The pollutant can also cause increased hospital visits, especially for the elderly or young children.
- The company also exceeded limits for carbon monoxide pollution, nitrogen oxides and other pollutants – all of which can have negative health effects.
- A total of 17 environmental violation claims are included in the lawsuit. The suit is asking for up to $10,000 in civil penalties for each day the company violated environmental regulations. It’s unclear from the lawsuit how many days the state alleges HollyFrontier to be in violation.
